Watch: Rangers Elier Hernandez Has First MLB Hit

The infielder, who spent a decade in the minor leagues, finally got his call-up to the Majors and made the most of it.

Elier Hernandez, a 27-year-old outfielder who was called up by the Texas Rangers on Thursday, collected his first Major League hit in Thursday’s loss to Seattle.

It was a long time coming for the Dominican Republic native, who has played a decade in the minor leagues before Thursday’s call-up.

To make room, the Rangers sent outfielder Steven Duggar to Triple-A Round Rock to replace Hernandez.

Hernandez finished 2-for-3 with a run scored in the Rangers’ 6-5 loss to the Mariners. He left in the ninth inning for a pinch hitter.

Hernandez spent the entire 2022 season with Round Rock, batting .295/.364/.546/.910 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI in 62 games while seeing extended action in right field (28 starts) and at first base (22 starts).

Hernandez ranks among Round Rock club leaders in triples (first, 4), RBI (second), hits (second, 61), runs (second, 40) and home runs (tied for second).

Over his last 44 games since the start of May, Hernandez has batted .331 (49-148) with 10 home runs and 28 RBI. His last game action came on Sunday vs. Albuquerque.

Hernandez spent his first eight professional seasons in the Kansas City organization after signing as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2011. He joined the Rangers organization in 2020.

Duggar was hitting .189 with four RBI in 20 games with San Francisco (12 games) and Texas (eight) this season.

He was acquired from the Giants on June 23 in a trade for outfielder Willie Calhoun and cash considerations, activated from the 60-day Injured List that day, and added to the active roster on June 26.

Duggar has seen Major League action in each of the last five seasons with San Francisco (2018-22) and Texas (2022).

