Watch: Ezequiel Duran Unleashes One of MLB's 'Hardest' Throws

The Rangers rookie is adapting to playing third base and making some of the hardest throws in the Majors

Texas Rangers rookie Ezequiel Duran is getting better at playing third base, but the throw he made on Wednesday against Philadelphia was one of the fastest by a Major League Baseball infielder this season.

The throw came in the top of the fifth inning, with Duran stabbing at a ground ball down the third-base line and making a long throw to first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, getting Phillies hitter Alec Bohm just in time.

It was a hard and accurate throw. But we found out later just how hard and accurate, courtesy of MLB Pipeline.

“93.3 mph on the throw from Ezequiel Duran. That's the fourth-hardest infield throw by *any Major Leaguer* this season. Only Oneil Cruz (96.7), Bobby Witt Jr. (94.4) and Sergio Alcantara (94.1) have it beat.”

Duran had an off-day on Tuesday against the Phillies, but started at third base on Wednesday and went 0-for-4. That dropped his batting average to .271.

Duran didn’t start on Tuesday because the Rangers activated infielder/outfielder Josh H. Smith from the 10-day injured list that day and started Smith at third base. On Wednesday, the Rangers rotated Smith out to left field so Duran could play.

Duran is one of three players that are on the Rangers’ 40-man roster that came to the team last July in the trade for Joey Gallo.

Smith joined the Rangers in May and immediately took a starting role before suffering a shoulder injury in early June, which allowed Duran’s call-up from Double-A Frisco. Pitcher Glenn Otto is on the COVID-19 injured list and could return to the rotation this weekend.

