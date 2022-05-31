Skip to main content

Josh Smith on Rangers Promotion: 'It's Surreal'

The Rangers promoted another piece from the Joey Gallo trade as the highly-touted prospect started at third base against Tampa Bay

The second piece of the Joey Gallo trade made his Major League debut on Monday when infielder Josh Smith started at third base and hit eighth for the Texas Rangers.

Texas, which hosted Tampa Bay to start a seven-game homestand, promoted Smith from Triple A Round Rock. In a related move, Brad Miller was put on the 10-day injured list.

When the Rangers dealt Gallo to the New York Yankees last July, the Rangers received four prospects in return — Smith, second baseman Ezequiel Duran, infielder/outfielder Trevor Hauver and right-handed pitcher Glenn Otto.

Otto also started for the Rangers on Monday.

Otto, who was the lowest-ranked prospect of the quartet, was the first to make his MLB debut when he pitched against the Houston Astros on Aug. 27, 2021.

Now, it’s Smith, who at the time of the trade was the highest-ranked Yankees prospect at No. 14, who will join the Rangers. He found out on Sunday from Round Rock manager Matt Hagen.

“We got off the bus yesterday and he asked me what I was doing on my off-day (Monday),” Smith told Bally Sports Southwest before the game. “I said, ‘Probably just relaxing, chilling.’ Then he said, ‘You wanna go to Arlington?’”

Smith entered the 2022 season rated by Baseball America as the Rangers’ No. 9 prospect. The LSU product was a second-round pick of the Yankees in 2019, and in his minor-league career he’s batted .302/.420/.491/.911 with 20 home runs and 85 RBI.

“I’m excited,” Smith said. “It’s kind of dream about this your whole life and to be here now, it’s surreal."

With Smith’s promotion, the other two prospects remain on the farm. Duran, who is with Double A Frisco, is having a tremendous season, hitting .311/.357/.575/.932 with seven home runs and 30 RBI. His 21 doubles is the best in the minors and nearly matches the 22 doubles last season.

Hauver is with Class A Hickory and is hitting .252/.426/.430/.856 with five home runs and 28 RBI.

