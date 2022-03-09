Former Rangers Executive Marty Scott Passes Away

Marty Scott, who spent 18 years in the Texas Rangers organization, passed away at the age of 68.

Former Texas Rangers baseball executive Marty Scott passed away early Wednesday morning following a long illness at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida at the age of 68.

"The Texas Rangers organization extends its thoughts and prayers to Mr. Scott’s family at this very difficult time," the club said in a press release.

Scott spent 18 years in the Rangers organization as a player, manager, and executive from 1977-94. He was a 25th-round selection by Texas in the June 1977 MLB draft out of Dallas Baptist University and played five seasons as an infielder in the Rangers’ farm system. Scott managed Texas’ minor league clubs from 1982-84 and as later appointed as the club’s director of player development in September 1984, when Tom Grieve was promoted from that position to general manager.

Scott oversaw the Rangers' minor leagues for 10 years. During that time, the Rangers developed several club Hall of Famers, including Juan González, Rusty Greer, Iván 'Pudge' Rodríguez, Kenny Rogers and Ruben Sierra.

Scott went on to become a successful manager with St. Paul, Fort Worth, and Lincoln in the independent Northern and Central Leagues and American Association. He also managed Triple-A New Orleans for the New York Mets and worked in player development and scouting for the Miami Marlins from 2011-17. As a manager, his teams won four league championships and earned eight playoff appearances. Scott was inducted into the Professional Scouts Hall of Fame in 2018.

According to the Rangers, a celebration of Marty Scott’s life is expected to be held in the Dallas-Fort Worth area at a later date.

