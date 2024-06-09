Former Texas Rangers Star Prospect Hoping To Bring Young Son Home For All-Star Game Reunion In Arlington
When the Texas Rangers signed Jurickson Profar as a 16-year-old prospect out of Curaçao in 2009, they believed he had a future as an All-Star shortstop.
That turned out to be partly true, though it didn't come at shortstop or in Arlington.
Profar, a longtime utility player, can return to Globe Life Field for the NL All-Star team if votes bounce his way. The San Deigo Padres left fielder continues to mash at the plate and live up to the once-high potential envisioned years ago.
But Profar isn't looking to make the Midsummer Classic in hopes of living up to his prospect hype. He's not trying to justify his playing time or a new contract.
If anything. Profar is trying to return to Arlington for his 6-year-old son.
I don't care about the individual stuff. I really don’t. But for my son? It would just mean everything.- Jurickson Profar on potential ASG bid
Khairy Profar, born in 2017 while Jurickson was still with Texas, is your average son of a baseball player. He loves going to the clubhouse, being around players, and playing catch with dad during pregame.
And this year, Jurickson has a chance to take Khairy back to where he was born. He leads the NL in on-base percentage (.417) and ranks second among hitters with a .323 batting average.
Khairy loves baseball so much that he watches even when Dad is not playing. That's when the idea of making the All-Star game for the kid sparked.
He's always talking about baseball. So that's why it would mean a lot.- Jurickson Profar on playing for his son
Voting is officially open until the end of June. After the first wave, six outfielders will advance to the final stage before the ballot closes on July 3. Based on his play, Profar should be a favorite to start back in the city where his career began.
According to FanGraphs, Profar's 2.6 WAR entering the weekend ranks third among outfielders and first in the NL.
Should he keep up the pace, a reunion with Texas fans could be on the horizon.
Profar said the fans didn't get to see the best version of him before he was traded to Oakland in 2018. Come July 16, they might.
And so might Khairy.