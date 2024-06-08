Padres' Jurickson Profar Praises Fernando Tatis Jr's Work Ethic
Fernando Tatis Jr. got off to a slow start with the Padres this season but has really turned it around as of late. He has a hit in each of his last 13 games slashing .434/.474./660 during that stretch. Tatis has raised his OPS to a season-high .815.
In a recent interview with Sam Levitt, fellow outfielder Jurickson Profar praised Tatis for turning things around. Profar attributes the work Tatis puts in every day to his success at game time.
When right, Tatis is one of the game's most exciting players. He has a unique combination of speed, power, and finesse that makes him one of the deadliest hitters in the game.
Since returning from injury and suspension last year, though, he has not lived up to his own standards. Recently, he's starting to show off what makes him so electric. He might not be hitting home runs at a prolific rate, but he's hitting the ball hard into the gaps and getting on base.
Unfortunately, the rest of the offense has not picked up with Tatis. The Padres are 6-7 during Tatis' hitting streak and have scored three or fewer runs in eight games. On top of that, third-baseman Manny Machado has not been in the lineup the last couple of days as he deals with a leg injury.
Profar is having a career year himself. In his 12th year, the 31-year-old switch hitter has a career-high.914 OPS and leads the National League in on-base percentage (.418).
With Tatis turning it around, Profar having a career year, and the addition of Luis Arráez, it will not take much to see an offensive explosion. Fans got a glimpse of that Friday night as the Friars put up 10 runs against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Perhaps that is a sign of things to come as the Padres have two more games against Arizona and then three games against the middling Oakland Athletics.