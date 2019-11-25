Free Agency Tracker: Corner Infield

The corner infield spots were some of the weakest positions on the Rangers' roster in 2019. The Rangers at least have capable players on the roster for first base, but currently have no one to man the hot corner across the diamond.

The list below includes notable free agents the Rangers could pursue. We will update this list every Monday so you can keep track of what players the Rangers have either already signed or are still available.

If the Rangers sign a player who rejected a qualifying offer, they will forfeit their second-highest draft pick in the 2020 MLB Amateur Player Draft, as well as $500,000 from their international bonus pool. If they sign two of those players, they will also forfeit their third-highest pick and an additional $500,000 from their international bonus pool.

First Base

Jose Abreu - signed 3-year, $50 million contract extension with White Sox

Edwin Encarnacion - free agent

Eric Thames - free agent

Mitch Moreland - free agent

Matt Adams - free agent

Justin Smoak - free agent

Neil Walker - free agent

Ryan Zimmerman - free agent

Logan Morrison - free agent

Ryon Healy - free agent

Justin Bour - free agent

Mark Reynolds - free agent

Steve Pearce - free agent

Lucas Duda - free agent

Yonder Alonso - free agent

Hanley Ramirez - free agent

Kendrys Morales - free agent

Third Base

Anthony Rendon - free agent (rejected qualifying offer)

Josh Donaldson - free agent (rejected qualifying offer)

Mike Moustakas - free agent

Todd Frazier - free agent

Asdrubal Cabrera - free agent

Kaleb Cowart - free agent

Ryan Flaherty - free agent

Jedd Gyorko - free agent

The Rangers have already been very active in talks to bring in help externally, especially at third base. They are tied to many reports where they are pursing top free agent third basemen Anthony Rendon and Josh Donaldson. The Rangers have money to spend this winter, so if they are willing to pay retail, they have the resources to land either one of these guys.

While they do have incumbent players like Ronald Guzman, the Rangers could still look to add at first base. Potential reunions with Mitch Moreland or Justin Smoak may be interesting. Moreland would help improve the defense and Smoak was an on-base machine in 2019. Adding to first base externally will depend on how much money the Rangers invest in positions that are a higher priority.

Rumors & Updates

In Rangers-related news, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, while engaging with Rangers' fans on Twitter, spoke about how Texas could possibly give Nomar Mazara some starts at first base this offseason while Joey Gallo plays in right field.

He also followed up by saying these weren't permanent moves and the Rangers have "simply discussed adding it." This is one way Texas could be creative to spread out at-bats between their overstocked corner outfielders and add offense to the first base position. Grant also speculated that the Rangers are "most likely to trade Mazara this winter."

Around the League

After Jose Abreu accepted the qualifying offer from the White Sox, the two sides agreed to a three-year contract extension that will keep him on the south side of Chicago.

Much like the starting pitching market, there aren't many reports being thrown around just yet. The market is moving a bit slow. Usually, a couple big signings are made before Thanksgiving, but we'll see what happens this year.

