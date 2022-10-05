Texas ends its final home series of the season by facing the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Now that Aaron Judge’s pursuit of hitting his 62nd home run is complete, the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees can turn their attention to ending the regular season.

The Rangers (67-94) and the Yankees (99-62) will end the season today at 3:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers move into the offseason and a managerial search. The Yankees move on to the postseason, which comes with a first-round bye.

The Rangers did snap a seven-game losing streak with their victory over the Yankees in Game 2 of the doubleheader on Tuesday. But, the Rangers enter the final game having lost 10 of their last 12, 27 of their last 35 and 26-44 since the All-Star Break. Interim manager Tony Beasley is 16-31 since taking over.

Here is a preview of today game.

New York Yankees (99-62) at Texas Rangers (67-94)

Oct. 5, 2022, Globe Life Field, 3:05 p.m.

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (6-10, 4.72)

Vs.

NYY: RHP Domingo Germán (2-4, 3.31)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

LHP Kolby Allard returned to Round Rock (AAA) after serving as 29th man for doubleheader.

Rangers Injury List:

The following players will not return this season:

P Dane Dunning (15-day, right hip surgery), placed on Sept. 27

P Brett Martin (15-day, left shoulder strain), placed on Sept. 27

LHP Cole Ragans (15-day, left calf strain), placed on Oct. 3.

OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 19.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11.

P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1.

OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Yankees — YES

Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Yankees – WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBA

-

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

TBA