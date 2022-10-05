Skip to main content

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers Play Season Finale vs. Yankees

Texas ends its final home series of the season by facing the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Now that Aaron Judge’s pursuit of hitting his 62nd home run is complete, the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees can turn their attention to ending the regular season.

The Rangers (67-94) and the Yankees (99-62) will end the season today at 3:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers move into the offseason and a managerial search. The Yankees move on to the postseason, which comes with a first-round bye.

The Rangers did snap a seven-game losing streak with their victory over the Yankees in Game 2 of the doubleheader on Tuesday. But, the Rangers enter the final game having lost 10 of their last 12, 27 of their last 35 and 26-44 since the All-Star Break. Interim manager Tony Beasley is 16-31 since taking over.

Here is a preview of today game.

New York Yankees (99-62) at Texas Rangers (67-94)

Oct. 5, 2022, Globe Life Field, 3:05 p.m.

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (6-10, 4.72)

Vs.

NYY: RHP Domingo Germán (2-4, 3.31)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

LHP Kolby Allard returned to Round Rock (AAA) after serving as 29th man for doubleheader.

Rangers Injury List:

The following players will not return this season:

P Dane Dunning (15-day, right hip surgery), placed on Sept. 27

P Brett Martin (15-day, left shoulder strain), placed on Sept. 27

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) jog off the field after the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Tony Beasley on Aaron Judge’s 62nd Homer: 'He Earned It'

The Rangers interim manager showed his respect to the new American League home run king after Tuesday's game.

By Matthew Postins
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Play

WATCH: Rangers Prospect Kumar Rocker's First Strikeout

The 2022 first-round pick is one of several top Texas prospects playing in the Arizona Fall League this month.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a ground rule double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Play

WATCH: Rangers Fan Has Aaron Judge's Home Run

The fan who caught Judge's record-breaking home run said he isn't sure what he's going to do with the ball yet.

By Matthew Postins

LHP Cole Ragans (15-day, left calf strain), placed on Oct. 3.

OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 19.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11.

P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1.

OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Yankees — YES

Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Yankees – WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBA

-

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

TBA

Texas RangersNew York Yankees

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers Play Season Finale vs. Yankees

Texas ends its final home series of the season by facing the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Now that Aaron Judge’s pursuit of hitting his 62nd home run is complete, the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees can turn their attention to ending the regular season.

The Rangers (67-94) and the Yankees (99-62) will end the season today at 3:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers move into the offseason and a managerial search. The Yankees move on to the postseason, which comes with a first-round bye.

The Rangers did snap a seven-game losing streak with their victory over the Yankees in Game 2 of the doubleheader on Tuesday. But, the Rangers enter the final game having lost 10 of their last 12, 27 of their last 35 and 26-44 since the All-Star Break. Interim manager Tony Beasley is 16-31 since taking over.

Here is a preview of today game.

New York Yankees (99-62) at Texas Rangers (67-94)

Oct. 5, 2022, Globe Life Field, 3:05 p.m.

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (6-10, 4.72)

Vs.

NYY: RHP Domingo Germán (2-4, 3.31)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

LHP Kolby Allard returned to Round Rock (AAA) after serving as 29th man for doubleheader.

Rangers Injury List:

The following players will not return this season:

P Dane Dunning (15-day, right hip surgery), placed on Sept. 27

P Brett Martin (15-day, left shoulder strain), placed on Sept. 27

LHP Cole Ragans (15-day, left calf strain), placed on Oct. 3.

OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 19.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11.

P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1.

OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Yankees — YES

Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Yankees – WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBA

-

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

TBA

Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) jog off the field after the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tony Beasley on Aaron Judge’s 62nd Homer: 'He Earned It'

By Matthew Postins
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
News

WATCH: Rangers Prospect Kumar Rocker's First Strikeout

By Matthew Postins
Sep 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a ground rule double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

WATCH: Rangers Fan Has Aaron Judge's Home Run

By Matthew Postins
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) is tagged out at third base by New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson (28) in the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers, Yankees Split as Judge Sets Record

By Matthew Postins
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) is congratulated by catcher Sam Huff (55) after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Judge Sets Record, Rangers beat Yankees 3-2

By Matthew Postins
Sep 20, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his 60th home run of the season with teammates in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

Aaron Judge Passes Roger Maris

By Matthew Postins
Sep 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) runs to second base after hitting a one-run RBI double in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Yankees 5, Rangers 4

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Jon Gray
News

PREVIEW: Aaron Judge, Yankees vs. Rangers in DH

By Matthew Postins