More Problems For Houston! Astros Ace Justin Verlander Needs 'More Time' On Injured List
Injuries have been a major issue for the Texas Rangers in 2024, but their Lone Star rival down south, the Houston Astros, could give them a run for their medical bill.
The Astros placed right-handed ace Justin Verlander on the 15-day injured list due to neck discomfort before Tuesday’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox, leading to another setback in their injury-plagued rotation. Manager Joe Espada did not specify how long the veteran will be out.
Verlander, 41, had been dealing with neck pain for several weeks before Houston's three-game road trip, but the team was optimistic he'd rebound and avoid the IL. After being scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, Espada knew it would be best to let him rest without wondering if he'd be clear to pitch.
"He just wasn’t feeling well enough to start playing catch, so he just needs more time to get over the neck discomfort. So we decided to put him on the IL and give him the time needed to get him back on the mound.”- Astros manager Joe Espada
While Verlander has been far from his three-time Cy Young Award-winning self this season, he's been Houston's second-best starter behind breakout right-hander Ronel Blanco. Before being placed on the IL, he made 10 starts for the defending AL West champs, posting a 3-2 record and a 3.95 ERA over 57 innings.
This is Verlander's second stint on the IL. Shoulder issues kept him out of spring training and the beginning of the season. Verlander can't return until at least July 1.
The Astros (34-40) and Rangers (34-40) are tied in second place in the AL West, but Texas is trending upward with its rotation heading into a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals. Verlander isn't expected to play catch until the neck issue has healed.
Meanwhile, his former Tigers and Mets teammate Max Scherzer is expected to make his 2024 debut for the Rangers on Saturday.