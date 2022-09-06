Skip to main content

Astros Extend Season-Worst Skid for Rangers

Texas has now lost nine straight despite a solid outing its staff ace.

The Texas Rangers gave up just one run behind starter Martín Pérez and still couldn’t stop their losing skid, as the Houston Astros won 1-0 at Minute Maid Park on Monday.

The Rangers (58-76) are 0-5 on the road trip with two games remaining in Houston (87-48). Broadly, the Rangers are in a meltdown, having lost their last nine games — their worst streak of the season — and are 5-10 in their last 15 games.

Pérez (10-6) is the Rangers ace, and even he hasn’t been immune to a pummeling during this losing streak. But after giving up nine hits and five runs in a start against Houston on Aug. 31, the lefty bounced back to throw seven solid innings, giving up six hits, striking out five and walking one.

Pérez also gave up the one run scored in the game. The Astros put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the second. Trey Mancini drew a walk — the only one by Pérez. Chas McCormick singled to move Mancini to second and Martin Maldonado singled to score Mancini.

That turned out to be the ball game.

Jose Leclerc worked one inning of scoreless relief for Pérez.

The Rangers faced Astros starter Hunter Brown (1-0), who made his Major League debut. He pitched six innings and gave up all three Rangers hits — one each to Marcus Semien, Ezequiel Duran and Bubba Thompson. He then gave way to the bullpen, which held the Rangers hitless and scoreless the remainder of the game. Rafael Montero claimed his 12th save.

Before the game, the Rangers optioned catcher Meibrys Viloria and called up Sam Huff, who did not play.

The Rangers face the Astros against on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. The Rangers expect to start Glenn Otto on Tuesday, but don’t have a probable pitcher list for Wednesday. The Rangers designated pitcher Dallas Keuchel for assignment on Sunday.

