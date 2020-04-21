Inside The Rangers
Joey Gallo Goes 2-2 Monday Night, Improves to 17-3 in MLB The Show Players League

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo was involved in two walk-offs in last night's slate of games in the MLB The Show Players League. In one of those walk-offs, he displayed his continued dominance with Willie Calhoun's video game counterpart against San Diego's Fernando Tatis.

Gallo's success with Calhoun's character includes a .676 batting average (23-for-34), 10 home runs and 20 RBIs. Gallo isn't doing too bad as himself either, batting .412 (14-for-34) with 9 home runs and 18 RBIs. 

Unfortunately, Gallo's Rangers were the road team in the other walk-off win, as Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox snapped Gallo's six-game win streak with a Tim Anderson walk-off home run. 

Gallo went 2-2 Monday night, dropping a game to Arizona's Jon Duplantier by a score of 4-2, but capped off the night with an 8-2 stomping of Milwaukee's Josh Hader. Despite having the (technically) worst night of the event so far, Gallo still remains atop the league with a 17-3 record. Nine games remain in the regular season for Gallo before a playoff appearance that's all but certain.

After a break for the next few days, Gallo returns to action Thursday night with three matchups:

  • New York Mets' Jeff McNeil (11-3)
  • Kansas City Royals' Brett Phillips (7-9)
  • Seattle Mariners' Carl Edwards, Jr. (3-11)

All games are streamed live on Twitch with the action beginning at 8:00 p.m. CT.

