Skip to main content

BREAKING: Jon Gray Leaves Game With Rangers Trainer

The Texas starter left in the second inning with the bases loaded after a short conference with manager Chris Woodward and the medical staff.

Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray left Monday's game in the top of the second inning with team trainer Matthew Lucero after throwing a 1-2 pitch to Baltimore’s Anthony Santander.

The Rangers were already down 2-0 and Gray was having difficulty locating his pitches. He threw 48 pitches, including 28 strikes, before he left the game. 

Texas Rangers PR Tweeted during the game that Gray left the game with left side discomfort. He will be evaluated by the team's medical staff.

Jose Leclerc came in to replace him.

Gray started the game by giving up an opposite field home run to Cedric Mullins, who managed to bend the offering toward the foul pole in left field. After that Adley Rutschman singled and Santander was hit by a pitch. After that, Gray retired the next three hitters — Ryan Mountcastle, Rougned Odor and Ramon Urias.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jul 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) turns a double play as Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) slides into second base in the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Infielder is July Player of Month

The Texas shortstop had a tremendous July that included a trip to the All-Star Game and participation in the Home Run Derby

By Matthew Postins16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
Jul 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini (16) dodges a wild pitch by Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Ian Gibaut (not pictured) in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Report: Astros Acquire Baltimore Slugger

Houston made the deal to fortify its batting lineup as the AL West-leading Astros prepare for a playoff push

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Sign Another Draft Pick

Texas has now agreed to terms with 13 of its 18 MLB Draft selections with the deadline today to wrap up negotiations with the other five.

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
3 hours ago

In the second inning, Gray gave up a single to Terrin Vavra and then struck out Ryan McKenna. After that Jorge Mateo reached on a fielder’s choice and error by Rangers second baseman Ezequiel Duran. Mullins then singled to center, which scored Vavra to give the Orioles a 2-0 lead. Gray then walked Rutschman to load the bases.

That led to Gray leaving the game after the offering to Santander.

Coming into the game, Gray was giving the Rangers a tremendous 1-2 punch, along with left-hander Martín Pérez. In his last three games, Gray was 2-1, 1.86 (four earned runs in 19 1/3 innings pitched), six walks, 22 strikeouts and a .149 opponent batting average.

In Gray’s last nine starts since June 12, among American League starters in that span, he was tied for second in wins (six), fourth in ERA (2.25), fourth in innings pitched (56), sixth in strikeouts per nine innings (10.6) and sixth in opponent batting average (.206).

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

BREAKING: Jon Gray Leaves Game With Rangers Trainer

The Texas starter left in the second inning with the bases loaded after a short conference with manager Chris Woodward and the medical staff.

Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray left Monday's game in the top of the second inning with team trainer Matthew Lucero after throwing a 1-2 pitch to Baltimore’s Anthony Santander.

The Rangers were already down 2-0 and Gray was having difficulty locating his pitches. He threw 48 pitches, including 28 strikes, before he left the game. 

Texas Rangers PR Tweeted during the game that Gray left the game with left side discomfort. He will be evaluated by the team's medical staff.

Jose Leclerc came in to replace him.

Gray started the game by giving up an opposite field home run to Cedric Mullins, who managed to bend the offering toward the foul pole in left field. After that Adley Rutschman singled and Santander was hit by a pitch. After that, Gray retired the next three hitters — Ryan Mountcastle, Rougned Odor and Ramon Urias.

In the second inning, Gray gave up a single to Terrin Vavra and then struck out Ryan McKenna. After that Jorge Mateo reached on a fielder’s choice and error by Rangers second baseman Ezequiel Duran. Mullins then singled to center, which scored Vavra to give the Orioles a 2-0 lead. Gray then walked Rutschman to load the bases.

That led to Gray leaving the game after the offering to Santander.

Coming into the game, Gray was giving the Rangers a tremendous 1-2 punch, along with left-hander Martín Pérez. In his last three games, Gray was 2-1, 1.86 (four earned runs in 19 1/3 innings pitched), six walks, 22 strikeouts and a .149 opponent batting average.

In Gray’s last nine starts since June 12, among American League starters in that span, he was tied for second in wins (six), fourth in ERA (2.25), fourth in innings pitched (56), sixth in strikeouts per nine innings (10.6) and sixth in opponent batting average (.206).

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jul 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) turns a double play as Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) slides into second base in the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Infielder is July Player of Month

By Matthew Postins16 minutes ago
Jul 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini (16) dodges a wild pitch by Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Ian Gibaut (not pictured) in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Astros Acquire Baltimore Slugger

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Sign Another Draft Pick

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
Jul 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) pitches during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Yankees Deal For Athletics Starter, Reliever

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open 7-Game Homestand vs. Orioles

By Bri Amaranthus6 hours ago
Oregon outfielder Aaron Zavala
Prospects

Rangers Top 10 Prospect Has Huge Game for Frisco

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Takeaways: Ezequiel Duran's Clutch Gene

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
Jul 31, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) is tagged out by Los Angeles Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo (2) after he over slid the base on a steal attempt in the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ezequiel Duran Lifts Rangers to Victory

By Matthew PostinsJul 31, 2022 7:17 PM EDT