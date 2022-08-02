BREAKING: Jon Gray Leaves Game With Rangers Trainer

The Texas starter left in the second inning with the bases loaded after a short conference with manager Chris Woodward and the medical staff.

Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray left Monday's game in the top of the second inning with team trainer Matthew Lucero after throwing a 1-2 pitch to Baltimore’s Anthony Santander.

The Rangers were already down 2-0 and Gray was having difficulty locating his pitches. He threw 48 pitches, including 28 strikes, before he left the game.

Texas Rangers PR Tweeted during the game that Gray left the game with left side discomfort. He will be evaluated by the team's medical staff.

Jose Leclerc came in to replace him.

Gray started the game by giving up an opposite field home run to Cedric Mullins, who managed to bend the offering toward the foul pole in left field. After that Adley Rutschman singled and Santander was hit by a pitch. After that, Gray retired the next three hitters — Ryan Mountcastle, Rougned Odor and Ramon Urias.

In the second inning, Gray gave up a single to Terrin Vavra and then struck out Ryan McKenna. After that Jorge Mateo reached on a fielder’s choice and error by Rangers second baseman Ezequiel Duran. Mullins then singled to center, which scored Vavra to give the Orioles a 2-0 lead. Gray then walked Rutschman to load the bases.

That led to Gray leaving the game after the offering to Santander.

Coming into the game, Gray was giving the Rangers a tremendous 1-2 punch, along with left-hander Martín Pérez. In his last three games, Gray was 2-1, 1.86 (four earned runs in 19 1/3 innings pitched), six walks, 22 strikeouts and a .149 opponent batting average.

In Gray’s last nine starts since June 12, among American League starters in that span, he was tied for second in wins (six), fourth in ERA (2.25), fourth in innings pitched (56), sixth in strikeouts per nine innings (10.6) and sixth in opponent batting average (.206).

