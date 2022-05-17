Skip to main content

Rangers Chase Noah Syndergaard In First Inning Of Series Opener

Texas built a two-game win streak with an explosive opening inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday

Last month the Texas Rangers had a hard time figuring out Angels starter Noah Syndergaard.

On Monday the Rangers had no trouble, as they batted around on the right-hander in the first inning to stake themselves to a lead they never gave up, as Texas beat the Los Angeles Angels (24-14), 7-4, in the opener to a three-game series.

The Rangers (15-19) welcomed back right-hander Jon Gray (1-1), who put together his best start of the season in his first home start of 2022, going nearly six innings while striking out eight and giving up eight hits. Joe Barlow recorded his seventh save for Texas. 

Gray had a rocky start, giving up three runs in the first inning. But, after settling in, he put together a quality outing and was the beneficiary of the Rangers’ explosive first inning.

The inning felt like a carryover from the Rangers’ 7-1 win over Boston on Sunday. In that game, Adolis García and Kole Calhoun each had two home runs. Neither homered on Monday, but both had a hand in the Rangers’ first-inning run binge.

The Rangers sent 11 hitters to the plate in the bottom of the first. Eli White led the inning off with a single and then stole second. After a walk by Marcus Semien, White scored on a Corey Seager single.

Garcia doubled to center and drove in Semien to cut the Angels’ lead to 3-2, and Calhoun followed with a sacrifice fly to score Seager from third to tie the game.

The Rangers took the lead after Walsh, playing first base for the Angels, committed an error on a Jonah Heim grounder. The error allowed García to score.

After Syndergaard retired Nathaniel Lowe for the Rangers’ second out, Sam Huff singled to left and stole second. After Brad Miller walked to put two runners on, Angels manager Joe Maddon had enough and pulled Syndergaard for Jamie Barria.

Barria gave up a single to White, which drove in Heim and Huff to make it 6-4 before a Semien ground out ended the inning.

Syndergaard (3-2) gave up all six runs (four earned), with two walks and a strikeout in 2/3rds of an inning.

White was one of two Rangers with two hits, along with Huff. White and Heim each drove in two runs. Heim and hit a solo home run, his fourth of the season, in the seventh inning, to give the Rangers a bit of insurance.

