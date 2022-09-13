The Rangers catcher made one of the most creative plays you are likely to see this season.

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim recorded a foul-tip strikeout on Monday against the Miami Marlins in the most creative way possible.

Heim, who started at catcher the second game of the doubleheader, was behind the plate when JJ Bleday stepped into the box against Rangers reliever Jesus Tinoco. Bleday fouled off a 2-2 pitch from Tinoco.

Usually, when a catcher catches, a foul tip, it goes right into his glove. This one, however, took a roundabout path to Heim’s bare hand.

The ball hit Heim’s helmet and caromed to his right. Heim happened to notice the ball was in his area, and slid over to his right to make the catch with the throwing hand for the out.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly briefly thought about reviewing the call until it was clear Heim caught it before the ball hit the ground.

Heim went 0-for-3 in the game, which the Rangers lost 10-6 to finish with a split.

Heim is now batting .229/.307/.397/.704 with 13 home runs and 44 RBI. He’s been the Rangers’ primary option behind the plate this season, as the plan to share time with Mitch Garver was blown up early in the season. Garver suffered a right elbow injury that eventually required surgery.

The Rangers return home for two games with Oakland on Tuesday and Wednesday. Cole Ragans will start Tuesday and Dane Dunning on Wednesday, before the Rangers are off Thursday.

