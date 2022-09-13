Rangers Split Doubleheader at Marlins

Texas hit several home runs on Monday in Miami, but a huge inning from the Marlins prevented a Rangers sweep.

The Texas Rangers split a day-night doubleheader at the Miami Marlins on Monday, winning the first game 3-2 and losing the second 10-6.

The Rangers (61-80) are one win away from matching last season’s win total. The Marlins (58-84) bounced back from losing a 2-0 lead in Game 1 with an eight-run fifth inning in Game 2, which allowed them to claim the nightcap.

Game 2 featured the return of Jon Gray from the injured list, and he did not disappoint. Limited by a pitch count, Gray threw just 3 2/3 innings, but he was razor-sharp. He gave up two hits and a run (unearned) and struck out five. He didn’t walk anyone. He was replaced by A.J. Alexy, who helped him get out of a jam by recording the final out of the fourth inning.

“I felt a little weird and slow but the results were pretty good,” Gray said. “First time in more than a month, I’ll take it.”

After that, down 1-0, the Rangers took a 3-1 lead in the fifth on a solo home run by third baseman Josh Jung — the second of his Major League career — and a two-run shot by Marcus Semien.

But the Marlins broke through for eight runs in the bottom half of the inning, batted around on Alexy and Brett Martin and added to it with another run in the bottom of the sixth to take a 10-3 lead.

The Rangers tried to rally, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh. Corey Seager blasted away with a two-run homer, tying a Major League record and with his 30th of the season. That cut the lead to 10-6, but the Rangers got no closer.

The Rangers were down 2-0 in the first game and rallied to score three runs in the final three innings to claim the victory. Jung doubled home Mark Mathias and Sam Huff scored Mathias on a fielder’s choice groundout in the top of the seventh to tie it 2-2.

In the top of the eighth, Mark Mathias drew a bases loaded walk that scored Corey Seager for the winning run.

Rangers starter Glenn Otto drew a no-decision but pitched six innings of three-hit baseball. He gave up both Marlins runs, walked two and struck out two. Jonathan Hernandez took the win in relief, improving to 2-2. Jose Leclerc claimed his fifth save of the season.

The Rangers return home for two games with Oakland on Tuesday and Wednesday. Cole Ragans will start on Tuesday and Dane Dunning on Wednesday, before getting Thursday off.

