Watch: Rangers OF Josh Smith Flashes Leather at Miami

The Texas rookie made an impact in Monday's first game of a doubleheader in Miami.

Texas Rangers rookie outfielder Josh Smith showed off the glove in Game 1 of a doubleheader at the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Smith, who has started in left field since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock last week, went all out to make a diving catch to steal a hit and keep the Rangers down only 2-0 at the time.

Smith went 0-for-4 in the first game and saw his batting average drop to .211. He was not in the starting lineup for Game 2.

The Rangers did defeat the Marlins 3-2 in the first game of the day-night double dip.

The Rangers rallied to score three runs in the final three innings to claim the victory. Josh Jung doubled home Mark Mathias and Sam Huff scored Mathias on a fielder’s choice groundout in the top of the seventh, which tied the game at 2-2.

In the top of the eighth, Mathias drew a bases loaded walk that scored Corey Seager for the winning run.

Rangers starter Glenn Otto drew a no-decision but pitched six innings of three-hit baseball. He gave up both Marlins runs, walked two and struck out two. Jonathan Hernandez took the win in relief, improving to 2-2. Jose Leclerc claimed his fifth save of the season.

Before Game 2, the Rangers activated pitcher Jon Gray so he could start and optioned pitcher Tyson Miller back to Triple-A.

