Skip to main content

Rangers Sign Back-up Catcher Released by Boston

Kevin Plawecki takes the place of a young outfielder who is headed for the injured list for the rest of the season.

The Texas Rangers announced prior to Wednesday’s game that the club signed free agent catcher Kevin Plawecki to a Major League contract. 

Plawecki reported to the Rangers and was on the active 28-man roster for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers now have three catchers on the roster. Jonah Heim is considered the primary catcher while Sam Huff is his back-up. Huff started Wednesday's game as Heim received a normal day of rest. 

The Rangers made room for Plawecki on both the 40-man Major League roster and the 28-man active roster by placing infielder/outfielder Nick Solak on the 60-day Injured List with a right foot fracture. 

Solak was with the Rangers during their last road trip to Tampa Bay but spent part of that trip in a walking boot. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers OF Named Organization's Top Minor League Player

The outfielder started the season at Class-A Hickory, but was called up to Double-A Frisco just a couple of weeks ago.

By Matthew Postins
Aug 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.
Play

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers, Angels on Wednesday

Texas continues a three-game home series with the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 20, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his 60th home run of the season with teammates in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Yankees Star Aaron Judge Joins Rare Home Run Company

With each home run, the New York Yankees slugger keeps moving up the AL and MLB leaderboard.

By Matthew Postins

Plawecki, 31, batted .217 with one home run and 12 RBI over 60 games for the Boston Red Sox this season. 

He was designated for assignment by Boston on Saturday (Sept. 17), released from the roster on Monday (Sept. 19), and formally given his unconditional release on Tuesday. 

The eight-year Major League veteran has appeared in 444 MLB games with New York Mets (2015-18), Cleveland (2019), and Boston (2020-22). The Purdue University product was originally selected by the Mets in the first round (35th overall) of the 2012 MLB Draft.

Solak suffered the foot fracture when he was hit by a pitch during his last game with the Rangers on Sept. 14 vs. Oakland. He batted .207 with 3 home runs and 4 RBI in 35 games over three stints with Texas this season: Opening Day-May 18, July 17-Aug. 4, Sept. 1-21. He has spent the balance of the season at Triple-A Round Rock, slashing .278/.371/.489/.860 (62-223) with 10 home runs and 45 RBI over 57 games.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Rangers Sign Back-up Catcher Released by Boston

Kevin Plawecki takes the place of a young outfielder who is headed for the injured list for the rest of the season.

The Texas Rangers announced prior to Wednesday’s game that the club signed free agent catcher Kevin Plawecki to a Major League contract. 

Plawecki reported to the Rangers and was on the active 28-man roster for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers now have three catchers on the roster. Jonah Heim is considered the primary catcher while Sam Huff is his back-up. Huff started Wednesday's game as Heim received a normal day of rest. 

The Rangers made room for Plawecki on both the 40-man Major League roster and the 28-man active roster by placing infielder/outfielder Nick Solak on the 60-day Injured List with a right foot fracture. 

Solak was with the Rangers during their last road trip to Tampa Bay but spent part of that trip in a walking boot. 

Plawecki, 31, batted .217 with one home run and 12 RBI over 60 games for the Boston Red Sox this season. 

He was designated for assignment by Boston on Saturday (Sept. 17), released from the roster on Monday (Sept. 19), and formally given his unconditional release on Tuesday. 

The eight-year Major League veteran has appeared in 444 MLB games with New York Mets (2015-18), Cleveland (2019), and Boston (2020-22). The Purdue University product was originally selected by the Mets in the first round (35th overall) of the 2012 MLB Draft.

Solak suffered the foot fracture when he was hit by a pitch during his last game with the Rangers on Sept. 14 vs. Oakland. He batted .207 with 3 home runs and 4 RBI in 35 games over three stints with Texas this season: Opening Day-May 18, July 17-Aug. 4, Sept. 1-21. He has spent the balance of the season at Triple-A Round Rock, slashing .278/.371/.489/.860 (62-223) with 10 home runs and 45 RBI over 57 games.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers OF Named Organization's Top Minor League Player

By Matthew Postins
Aug 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.
News

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers, Angels on Wednesday

By Matthew Postins
Sep 20, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his 60th home run of the season with teammates in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

Yankees Star Aaron Judge Joins Rare Home Run Company

By Matthew Postins
Apr 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the field and the fans and the ballpark and the players during the playing of US and Canadian national anthems before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
News

MLB Part of Reported Bid to Buy Bally Sports

By Matthew Postins
Sep 20, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) turns a triple play as Los Angeles Angels center fielder Magneuris Sierra (37) slides into second base in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

WATCH: Jung Starts Triple Play for Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Aug 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Ragans (50) throws to the plate during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in his MLB debut at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Angels 5, Rangers 2

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 20, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) slides into home plate to score a run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi (33) waits for the throw at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Angels Beat Rangers Behind Big Inning

By Matthew Postins
Riders Field, the home of Frisco RoughRiders Baseball. (InsideTheRangers.com photo by Timm Hamm)
News

Rangers Affiliate Wins Texas League Playoff Opener

By Matthew Postins