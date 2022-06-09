By The Numbers: Big Doubleheader by Rangers 2B Marcus Semien

Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien had a historic doubleheader Tuesday, reaching base in eight of his nine plate appearances, going 7-of-8 with three home runs, three RBI, four runs scored, a walk and two stolen bases. The Rangers lost the first game and won the nightcap.

Semien’s seven hits tied the franchise record for hits in a doubleheader and was just the third time it happened. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, the only other two players in franchise history to have seven hits in a doubleheader were Fred Valentine, who did it on July 29, 1966, against Boston (when the Rangers were the Washington Senators), and Marlon Byrd, who did it on Sept. 8, 2009, against Cleveland.

Semien also became the fourth player in franchise history to have at least three home runs in a doubleheader, per Elias. The only Rangers player to have more home runs in a doubleheader than Semien was Al Oliver, who hit four against Detroit on Aug. 17, 1980. The other two players to hit three home runs in a doubleheader were Jim King, who did it on June 14, 1963 against Cleveland, and Bill Skowron on May 10, 1964 against Boston.

Semien was the first MLB player since Cincinnati’s Joe Morgan on July 31, 1973, to produce as many as seven hits and three home runs in a doubleheader, per Elias.

Semien was the first player with seven or more hits in a doubleheader since Toronto’s Yangervis Solarte had eight hits on May 3, 2018, against Cleveland, per Elias.

Semien was the second MLB player in June with three home runs in a doubleheader, joining Colorado’s Brendan Rogers, who did it on June 1 against Miami with three home runs in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

It was the 13th time in Rangers history (since 1972) for a player to hit home runs in both ends of a doubleheader. The last to do it was Herbert Perry on May 26, 2022, against Kansas City.

Semien had his 11th career multi-home run game, his first since Sept. 6, 2021 against the New York Yankees and the fourth by a Rangers player in 2022.

His home runs in three straight games (dating back to Sunday) matched the longest streak of his career, from Sept. 5-7, 2021, and the longest streak by a Rangers hitter this season. Corey Seager hit in three straight from April 28-30 and Mitch Garver hit in three straight from May 22-25.

Semien’s four hits in Game 2 were the most for Texas since D.J. Peters had four hits on Sept 5, 2021.

