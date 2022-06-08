Skip to main content

Marcus Semien Flashes Power in Rangers Win Over Guardians

Texas second baseman hits three home runs in doubleheader as Rangers manage a split at Cleveland

Marcus Semien’s escape from his slump pushed forward Tuesday in Cleveland, as he hit two home runs run and went 4-for-4 to lead the Texas Rangers to a 6-3 victory over the Guardians in the second game of a doubleheader.

That was carryover from Semien’s first game earlier in the day, as he went 3-for-4 with a home run, RBI and two runs in a game the Rangers lost 6-3.

The Rangers (26-29) have now lost six of their last eight games. On May 31, the Rangers reached .500 for the first time in 2022 and capped off a stretch in which they won six of seven to get to .500.

Semien also drove in two runs and scored two runs in the nightcap.

"It absolutely means something," Semien told Bally Sports Southwest after the game. "You want to do well, but I've never had a night quite like this before."

Per Elias Sports Bureau, with seven hits and three home runs, Semien tied the franchise record for hits in a doubleheader with Marlon Byrd in 2009 (also against Cleveland) and Fred Valentine in 1966 (against Boston). 

Semien also became the second Ranger to hit at least three home runs in a doubleheader. Al Oliver had four against Detroit in 1980.

It’s just the latest surge in Semien’s hitting in the past month, after what could easily be described as the worst start to a season of his career.

Semien entered Tuesday’s doubleheader hitting .196. That was a steady climb for Semien in the last two weeks, during which he had hits in nine of 12 games and went 13-of-51 to hit .255 during that stretch and lift his average from .177.

By the end of the doubleheader he was hitting .221.

The power is coming around, too. Semien, who signed an seven-year, $175 million deal with the Rangers in the offseason, was coming off a career-high 45 home runs last season for Toronto.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Lose First Game of Doubleheader at Guardians

Cleveland hits Texas starter Jon Gray for four runs in the third inning while a Rangers rookie had a personal milestone

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Steele Walker (40) bats against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Watch: Rangers Rookie Hits First MLB Home Run

It took the former Chicago White Sox prospect six at-bats, but he wrapped a home run around the right-field foul pole on Tuesday

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Jun 6, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon (right) talks with umpire Chris Conroy (98) as catcher Max Stassi (33) watches in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play

AL West Team Makes Managerial Move

The manager who led the Chicago Cubs to a world championship lost his job after the Angels lost 12 straight games

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Semien went without a home run for the first 43 games of the season before he finally hit one at Oakland on May 28, which turned out to be a grand slam.

That home run, plus a move to the lead-off spot during that road trip, seemed to help Semien’s performance at the plate. He hit two home runs in the final four games of the homestand, which ended on Sunday. With his three home runs in the doubleheader, Semien now has five home runs in his last six games and six for the season.

Semien’s home run led off the third inning of Game 2, with the Rangers already up 1-0.

In the third inning, the Rangers added three more runs to take a 5-0 lead. Jonah Heim led off with a solo home run and Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run shot that brought home Ezequiel Duran.

Semien’s solo shot in the eighth pushed the Rangers back ahead by three runs after the Guardians cut into the lead.

Cleveland chased off Rangers starter Taylor Hearn (4-4) with a three-run sixth inning. Once Hearn had two on and two out, manager Chris Woodward went to reliever Dennis Santana, who gave up a single to Oscar Gonzalez to make it 5-3 and ended the threat by getting Andres Gimenez to fly out.

Hearn threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up four hits, three runs and two walks while striking out six. Joe Barlow took care of a scoreless ninth for his 11th save.

The Rangers lost the first game of the doubleheader. Jon Gray (1-3) took the loss, lasting five innings. He gave up six hits, five runs (all earned) and four walks while striking out three. He gave up three doubles, and all of them had a hand in the Guardians building a 5-1 lead after three innings.

The Rangers hit two home runs in the seventh inning by Steele Walker and Semien. Walker’s home run was his first Major League hit and home run.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Lose First Game of Doubleheader at Guardians

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Steele Walker (40) bats against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Rangers Rookie Hits First MLB Home Run

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
Jun 6, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon (right) talks with umpire Chris Conroy (98) as catcher Max Stassi (33) watches in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

AL West Team Makes Managerial Move

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez
News

Rangers History Today: Every Texas Player Gets a Hit vs. Yankees

By Matthew Postins10 hours ago
May 7, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers-Guardians Game Postponed

By Matthew PostinsJun 6, 2022
Apr 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre . Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Guardians Open Series

By Matthew PostinsJun 6, 2022
Jun 6, 1991; Kansas City, MO, USA, FILE PHOTO; Texas Rangers pitcher (34) Nolan Ryan delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals at Royals Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers History Today: 18 Innings With Kansas City, By the Numbers

By Matthew PostinsJun 6, 2022
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) celebrates getting his first career MLB hit during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mariners 6, Rangers 5: Post-Game Notes

By Inside The Rangers StaffJun 5, 2022