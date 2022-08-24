The Texas Rangers have won six of their first 10 games under interim manager Tony Beasley as they return home to face Detroit.

Texas slammed Colorado, 16-4, on Wednesday at Coors Field, giving the Rangers a winning road trip and a split with the Rockies.

The Rangers (57-67) won three out of four in Minnesota before arriving in Colorado (54-71). Mark Mathias, who started at first base for Texas after being acquired in the Matt Bush trade earlier this month, broke the game open with a three-run triple in the second inning.

Nathaniel Lowe and Charlie Culberson also hit late home runs for the Rangers.

In addition, Texas is now 6-4 under interim manager Tony Beasley.

The Rangers also released their 2023 schedule.

The Rangers went off for nine runs in the first two innings against Rockies pitching, with starter José Ureña (2-5) lasting 1 1/3 innings before giving way to the bullpen. But Ureña ended up being responsible for all nine Rangers runs.

In the top of the first, Corey Seager walked with one out and scored when Nathaniel Lowe tripled to right field. The ball actually deflected off center fielder Wynton Bernard, who was trying to make the play. Lowe later scored on a Leody Taveras single.

Then the Rangers exploded in the second. The Rangers loaded the bases on three straight singles by Ezequiel Duran, Bubba Thompson and Marcus Semien. Seager doubled home Duran and Thompson to make it 4-0, with Semien moving to third. A Lowe single to left scored Semien and moved Seager to third.

Adolis García followed by extending his hitting streak to 21 games with a single that scored Seager for 6-0 lead. After Jonah Heim walked the bases loaded, the Rockies finally got their first out of the frame as Taveras popped out in the infield.

Mark Mathias — making a start at first base for Texas in place of Lowe, who was the DH — cleaned off the bases to make it 9-0. That led to the Rockies finally going to Austin Gomber out of the bullpen.

Ureña gave up nine hits and nine runs, along with three walks. He struck out one batter.

That was more than enough for Rangers left-hander Martín Pérez (10-4), who cruised to his first 10-win season since 2019. The All-Star pitcher went six innings, giving up four hits, no runs and one walk, while striking out seven.

Texas is off on Thursday, which will be its first off-day since Aug. 8. During that stretch, the Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward, promoted Beasley, fired president of baseball operations Jon Daniels and elevated general manager Chris Young.

The Rangers start a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field. Glenn Otto is the scheduled starter. A probable starter has not been named for Saturday or Sunday.

