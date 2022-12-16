MLB Free Agency Tracker: Andrew Benintendi to White Sox

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi have agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract, according to ESPN.

Benintendi is just 28 years old and is coming off a 2022 in which he batted .254/.331/.404/.734 with five home runs and 51 RBI. He started the season with the Kansas City Royals before they traded him to the New York Yankees.

Benintendi spent 2021 with Kansas City, where he batted .276/.324/.442/.766 with 17 home runs and 73 RBI.

His best seasons were in Boston from 2017-19, where he averaged a slash of .276/.354/.440/.794 with a total of 49 home runs and 245 RBI. In that 2017 season he was second in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

He earned a Gold Glove in 2021 and was an All-Star last season.

Dec. 15: Pitcher Carlos Rodón reportedly has a deal with the New York Yankees for six years and $162 million, per the New York Post.

Rodón was one of several pitchers the Texas Rangers had interest in as free agency began. The Rangers ended up landing Jacob deGrom.

Rodón went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA for the San Francisco Giants in 2022. Before that he was with the Chicago White Sox.

Dec. 14: Pitcher Noah Syndergaard has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per ESPN.com.

Syndergaard pitched for the Los Angeles Angels and the Philadelphia Phillies last season, pitching nearly 135 innings and finishing with an ERA of 3.94. He went a combined 10-10, but had a 5-2 record with the Phillies as he helped support their run to the World Series.

Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery in 2020. He was an All-Star in 2016.

Dec. 13: The San Francisco Giants and shortstop Carlos Correa have reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $350 million contract, per ESPN.com.

Correa, 28, played last season for the Minnesota Twins and batted .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI. Correa signed a three-year deal with Minnesota that would have paid $105 million. But the deal came with opt-outs and Correa used his to test the free-agent market again.

Before that, Correa was with the Houston Astros, where he was the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year, made two All-Star Game appearances and won a World Series ring.