MLB Lockout: Players Get Pizza Jobs at Papa John's

Shortstop Dansby Swanson and outfielder Joc Pederson have signed up to be Papa John's new "pre-season pizza pros."

It's a gimmick designed to catch the attention of Major League Baseball fans. And it's worked.

Two players from the World Series-winning Atlanta Braves team are "changing jobs'' as the MLB lockout trudges on.

Oct 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; General view of batting practice baseballs before game one of the 2021 ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
This week, the pizza restaurant jokingly tweeted that it is offering "daily contracts'' to any MLB players with "too much time on your hands these days." And shortstop Dansby Swanson and outfielder Joc Pederson have signed up to be Papa John's new "pre-season pizza pros."

The event - and that's what is was - was held at a metro Atlanta Papa Johns and was not open to the public. It was, again, a publicity stunt, benefitting the pizza chain, of course, and maybe bringing some attention to the players' cause.

With owners and players unable to agree on a contract to replace the CBA that expired on Dec. 1, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series for the Texas Rangers and each of the 30 teams, cutting each club’s schedule from 162 games to likely 156 at most. A total of 91 games have been lost.

This is Major League Baseball’s ninth work stoppage in its history, and will be the fourth to lead to regular-season games having to be canceled. MLB continues to, of course, also cancel spring training games, including the Rangers' scheduled work.

Mar 15, 2020; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Signs at Surprise Stadium point toward Kansas City Missouri and Arlington Texas following the cancellation of spring training games due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
March 1, 2022; Jupiter, FL, USA; Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark, right, and chief negotiator Bruce Meyer arrive for negotiations with the players union in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, March 1, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Greg Lovett-USA TODAY NETWORK
Feb 28, 2022; Jupiter, FL, USA; Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, center, walks after negotiations with the players association in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Mandatory Credit: Greg Lovett-USA TODAY NETWORK

The lockout entered its 95th day on Sunday, the second-longest work stoppage in the history of the game. Collective bargaining sessions have moved slowly and sporadically since the owners unanimously locked out the players on Dec. 2. Many core economic issues stand in the way of a deal, including the league's minimum salary, the new concept of a pre-arbitration bonus pool, an expanded postseason and—most importantly—reestablishing the competitive balance tax.

