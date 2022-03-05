Skip to main content

More Spring Training Games Canceled Due to MLB Lockout

Due to the ongoing MLB lockout, more spring training games have been scrubbed from the original schedule.

As a result of the ongoing lockout, more spring training games have been wiped from the original schedule. A week's worth of games were scrubbed from Major League Baseball sites on Friday, leaving March 18 as the earliest start date for Grapefruit and Cactus League action.

This leaves only 10 games intact from the Texas Rangers' original Cactus League schedule. The city of Surprise has been issuing refunds or exchanges for canceled spring training games, with all refunds subject to the Surprise Stadium refund policy. Ticket exchanges are available at SurpriseStadium.com or by calling (623) 222-2222.

The lockout entered its 94th day on Saturday, the second-longest work stoppage in the history of the game. Collective bargaining sessions have moved slowly and sporadically since the owners unanimously locked out the players on Dec. 2. Many core economic issues stand in the way of a deal, including the league's minimum salary, the new concept of a pre-arbitration bonus pool, an expanded postseason and—most importantly—reestablishing the competitive balance tax.

Negotiations picked up ahead of a deadline set by MLB this past week, and despite progress made over several key issues, the two sides failed to strike a deal. Without a new agreement by the aforementioned deadline, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the regular season.

Recommended Articles

Mar 15, 2020; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Signs at Surprise Stadium point toward Kansas City Missouri and Arlington Texas following the cancellation of spring training games due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Play

More Spring Training Games Canceled Due to MLB Lockout

Due to the ongoing MLB lockout, more spring training games have been scrubbed from the original schedule.

By Chris Halicke1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Texas Rangers Spring Training
Play

Heading to Rangers Spring Training - To Play Golf Only

Baseball's lockout derails Opening Day, Mavs lopsided trade, Cowboys sudden shift at key position, Ukraine's best athletes and peering both six million years into the past and 51 million miles into the sky, all in this week's DFW sports notebook

By Richie Whitt22 hours ago
22 hours ago
Oct 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; General view of batting practice baseballs before game one of the 2021 ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Notes: CBA Talks Continue, Post-Lockout Frenzy, Pitcher Undergoes Elbow Surgery

While CBA talks resumed on Thursday, catch up with some Texas Rangers news.

By Chris HalickeMar 3, 2022
Mar 3, 2022

With each passing day, the chances grow higher and higher for more games to come off the schedule. While MLB and the MLB Players Association held informal talks on Thursday, the two sides did not meet Friday and reportedly have no meetings scheduled for Saturday.

More From SI's InsideTheRangers.com:

Make sure to like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Mar 15, 2020; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Signs at Surprise Stadium point toward Kansas City Missouri and Arlington Texas following the cancellation of spring training games due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

More Spring Training Games Canceled Due to MLB Lockout

By Chris Halicke1 minute ago
Texas Rangers Spring Training
News

Heading to Rangers Spring Training - To Play Golf Only

By Richie Whitt22 hours ago
Oct 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; General view of batting practice baseballs before game one of the 2021 ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Notes: CBA Talks Continue, Post-Lockout Frenzy, Pitcher Undergoes Elbow Surgery

By Chris HalickeMar 3, 2022
Feb 28, 2022; Jupiter, FL, USA; Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, center, walks after negotiations with the players association in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Mandatory Credit: Greg Lovett-USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Manfred's 'Disastrous' Day Has Come as the State of Baseball Hangs in the Balance

By Chris HalickeMar 2, 2022
Rob Manfred / Tony Clark
News

First Two Series of MLB Season Canceled; League, Union Fail to Reach New Agreement

By Chris HalickeMar 1, 2022
https___calltothepen.com_wp_content_uploads_getty_images_2018_08_1152868749_850x560.0
Around MLB

Derek Jeter Steps Down as CEO of Miami Marlins

By Timm HammFeb 28, 2022
Feb 23, 2022; Jupiter, FL, USA; Baseball fans stand outside a gate in hopes of getting autographs from MLB players who attend contract negotiations at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida on February 23, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Greg Lovett-USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Mailbag: What Will The Rangers Do After This 'Stupid & Pointless' Lockout?

By Chris HalickeFeb 27, 2022
Chris Young
News

'We're In Good Shape': Rangers Prepared For Chaotic Post-Lockout Activity

By Chris HalickeFeb 26, 2022
Feb 23, 2022; Jupiter, FL, USA; Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark, left, and chief negotiator Bruce Meyer, arrive for contract negotiations at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida on February 23, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Greg Lovett-USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Report: MLB, MLBPA Make 'Progress' in CBA Meetings; More Spring Games Canceled

By Chris HalickeFeb 25, 2022