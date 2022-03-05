More Spring Training Games Canceled Due to MLB Lockout

Due to the ongoing MLB lockout, more spring training games have been scrubbed from the original schedule.

As a result of the ongoing lockout, more spring training games have been wiped from the original schedule. A week's worth of games were scrubbed from Major League Baseball sites on Friday, leaving March 18 as the earliest start date for Grapefruit and Cactus League action.

This leaves only 10 games intact from the Texas Rangers' original Cactus League schedule. The city of Surprise has been issuing refunds or exchanges for canceled spring training games, with all refunds subject to the Surprise Stadium refund policy. Ticket exchanges are available at SurpriseStadium.com or by calling (623) 222-2222.

The lockout entered its 94th day on Saturday, the second-longest work stoppage in the history of the game. Collective bargaining sessions have moved slowly and sporadically since the owners unanimously locked out the players on Dec. 2. Many core economic issues stand in the way of a deal, including the league's minimum salary, the new concept of a pre-arbitration bonus pool, an expanded postseason and—most importantly—reestablishing the competitive balance tax.

Negotiations picked up ahead of a deadline set by MLB this past week, and despite progress made over several key issues, the two sides failed to strike a deal. Without a new agreement by the aforementioned deadline, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the regular season.

With each passing day, the chances grow higher and higher for more games to come off the schedule. While MLB and the MLB Players Association held informal talks on Thursday, the two sides did not meet Friday and reportedly have no meetings scheduled for Saturday.

