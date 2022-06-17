Skip to main content

MLB Mock Draft: Rangers Add IMG Outfielder

It's a month away from the 2022 MLB Draft and mocks have Texas taking top-tier talent

A Major League mock draft has the Texas Rangers taking IMG Academy outfielder Elijah Green with the No. 3 overall pick.

CBS Sports released its most recent mock and Green, considered one of the Top 3 outfielding prospects, is slotted for Texas.

Baseball America had the Rangers taking Green in a mock draft in April.

MLB.com lists Green as the No. 2 overall prospect in this draft. The right-handed hitting outfielder (6-3, 225) is the son of former NFL tight end Eric Green.

Per MLB.com’s scouting report, he’s the type of prospect that has the potential to do “everything very well” and is an “elite-level runner” on both the basepaths and in the outfield. The biggest question mark surrounding Green is his propensity to swing and miss at pitches.

The two players taken in the mock before Green have MLB pedigrees and one has been attached to the Rangers in previous mock drafts.

Shortstop Jackson Holliday, son of former Major League outfielder Matt Holliday, was No. 1 in this mock draft. He would go to the Orioles in this case.

The Rangers, of course, are set at shortstop for the foreseeable future with the 10-year contract committed to Corey Seager.

At No. 2, the mock has the Arizona Diamondbacks taking Wesleyan High School outfielder Druw Jones out of Norcross, Ga. The son of former Braves and Rangers outfielder Andruw Jones is considered by many to be the consensus No. 1 overall pick. The Rangers would probably love to see Jones drop to No. 3.

Jones was happy to post his statistics from his senior season of high school the other day.

The Rangers have also been connected to Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada in another mock draft.

The MLB Draft begins on July 17.

