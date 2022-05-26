MLB Mock Draft: Rangers Nab Georgia Tech Catcher

Texas could be looking for depth at catcher, with Sam Huff the only backstop in the Rangers' top 30 prospects

The Texas Rangers are two months out from selecting No. 3 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft. A recent MLB.com mock draft has Texas re-stocking its system at catching with that selection.

The mock had the Rangers taking Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada, a sophomore for the Yellow Jackets.

The Rangers have already called up their top catching prospect in Sam Huff, who has been with the Rangers for nearly a month since Mitch Garver was injured. Garver is back, but due to his flexor tendon injury he can only play designated hitter.

Huff is backing up starter Jonah Heim and took a turn at first base in place of Nathaniel Lowe on Wednesday.

In Parada's two seasons with the Yellow Jackets, the former No. 4 catching prospect in the country coming out of high school has made a big impact on the program.

As of Thursday Parada was third on the team in batting average at .357. He also had the team lead in home runs (26) and RBI 84.

Parada was a first-team All-ACC selection. He is a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Buster Posey Award, and his 26 home runs set a new Georgia Tech single-season record.

As a freshman in 2021, Parada hit a team-best .318 with 70 hits, 20 doubles, two triples and nine home runs, along with 42 RBI. He was a third-team All-ACC selection and a freshman All-American.

Among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects at MLB.com, catcher would be a position of need. Huff is the only one in the Top 30 that plays the position.

In this mock, Stillwater, Okla., native Jackson Holliday, a shortstop, went to Baltimore at No. 1. Holliday, the son of former Major League infielder Matt Holliday, was the Rangers’ pick in a mock draft posted last week by The Athletic.

The Diamondbacks took Druw Jones at No. 2, who plays at Wesleyan High School at Peachtree Corners, Ga., and is the son of Atlanta Braves legend and former Ranger Andruw Jones.

