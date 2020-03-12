MLB Expected to Suspend Spring Training Due to Spread of COVID-19
Chris Halicke
Major League Baseball is expected to follow suit with other sports leagues and suspend spring training games due to the spread of COVID-19, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The suspension will begin on Friday. A delay of the regular season is likely as well.
The sports world has been rocked by the spread of COVID-19, or simply the coronavirus. Just a day ago, the NCAA announced that both men's and women's tournaments will be played sans fans in attendance.
That was just the beginning.
In a massive turn of events, after discovering that Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA suspended their regular season. Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for COVID-19.
On Thursday morning, multiple professional and collegiate sports associations announced the suspension of play in a variety of ways.
- Major League Soccer announced they have suspended their season for 30 days.
- The NHL canceled all morning skates and practices Thursday morning and announced the suspension of the regular season.
- The Southeastern, American, Big Ten, Mid-Atlantic Conferences, as well as Conference-USA, have also announced the cancellation of their conference basketball tournaments.
- Both the men's and women's United States National soccer teams are canceling their friendly matches through the end of April.
- The PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan also announced that The Players Championship tournament will be played without fans in attendance.
The NFL, the lone professional sports league not currently in-season, has even begun to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as teams are discussing shutting down training facilities.
