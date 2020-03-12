Inside The Rangers
MLB Expected to Suspend Spring Training Due to Spread of COVID-19

Chris Halicke

Major League Baseball is expected to follow suit with other sports leagues and suspend spring training games due to the spread of COVID-19, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The suspension will begin on Friday. A delay of the regular season is likely as well.

The sports world has been rocked by the spread of COVID-19, or simply the coronavirus. Just a day ago, the NCAA announced that both men's and women's tournaments will be played sans fans in attendance. 

That was just the beginning.

In a massive turn of events, after discovering that Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA suspended their regular season. Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday morning, multiple professional and collegiate sports associations announced the suspension of play in a variety of ways. 

The NFL, the lone professional sports league not currently in-season, has even begun to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as teams are discussing shutting down training facilities.

The fluidity of this situation is in uncharted territory. Keep up-to-date with everything happening in the world of sports on Sports Illustrated. 

Rangers vs Mariners Opening Series in Seattle Will Be Moved Due to COVID-19

In response to Governor Jay Inslee's statement, the Rangers vs Mariners opening series in Seattle will be moved to an alternate location.

Chris Halicke

REPORT: Chris Stapleton Concert, The First Event Scheduled for Globe Life Field, Has Been Postponed

The concert featuring Chris Stapleton, the first event scheduled for Globe Life Field, has been postponed.

Chris Halicke

A Day at Globe Life Field: Food, Sights, and More Food

The Texas Rangers debuted some new food options for the upcoming season at Globe Life Field.

Chris Halicke

SI MLB Preview: How Will the Texas Rangers Fare in 2020?

Sports Illustrated's MLB Preview is out, so where did the Texas Rangers land?

Chris Halicke

Welcome to Inside The Rangers, Bri Amaranthus

Get to Know Inside the Rangers' Newest Reporter, Bri Amaranthus.

BriAmaranthus

Spring Training (3/10/20): Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox Pre-Game Notes

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back against the White Sox after falling to the Athletics on Monday night.

Chris Halicke

North Texas Nine Podcast: Rangers Talk, The Coronavirus & Clubhouse Access, and More With Special Guest Levi Weaver

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes fellow Rangers beat writer Levi Weaver of The Athletic to discuss the Rangers and MLB's media restrictions to clubhouse access.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers First Base Competition Continues to Evolve

First base has been the most watched competition in the Rangers' camp, and now there could be a new wrinkle.

Chris Halicke

Chev Chelios

Rangers' Willie Calhoun Struck in Mouth With Pitch vs Dodgers; Suffers Fractured Jaw

Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was struck in the jaw with a pitch from Julio Urias in the 1st inning of Sunday's game at Surprise Stadium.

Chris Halicke

Chris Halicke

Spring Training (3/9/20): Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics Pre-Game Notes

The Texas Rangers play their second night game of the spring as they host the Oakland Athletics at Surprise Stadium.

Chris Halicke