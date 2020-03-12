MLB Expected to Suspend Spring Training Due to Spread of COVID-19

Major League Baseball is expected to follow suit with other sports leagues and suspend spring training games due to the spread of COVID-19, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The suspension will begin on Friday. A delay of the regular season is likely as well.

The sports world has been rocked by the spread of COVID-19, or simply the coronavirus. Just a day ago, the NCAA announced that both men's and women's tournaments will be played sans fans in attendance.

That was just the beginning.

In a massive turn of events, after discovering that Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA suspended their regular season. Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday morning, multiple professional and collegiate sports associations announced the suspension of play in a variety of ways.

Major League Soccer announced they have suspended their season for 30 days.

The NHL canceled all morning skates and practices Thursday morning and announced the suspension of the regular season.

The Southeastern, American, Big Ten, Mid-Atlantic Conferences, as well as Conference-USA, have also announced the cancellation of their conference basketball tournaments.

Both the men's and women's United States National soccer teams are canceling their friendly matches through the end of April.

The PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan also announced that The Players Championship tournament will be played without fans in attendance.

The NFL, the lone professional sports league not currently in-season, has even begun to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as teams are discussing shutting down training facilities.

The fluidity of this situation is in uncharted territory. Keep up-to-date with everything happening in the world of sports on Sports Illustrated.