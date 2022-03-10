What's Next For The Rangers Now That The Lockout is Over?

With the lockout now over, what's in store for the Texas Rangers during a chaotic period of free agency?

The baseball world breathed a collective sigh of relief when news broke Thursday of a new collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association. After an agonizing 99 days, the lockout is finally over.

What's next for the Texas Rangers? Prior to the lockout, the club dropped over half a billion dollars on signing Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Jon Gray and Kole Calhoun. Believe it or not, the Rangers likely aren't done.

Once the owners ratify the new CBA Thursday evening, Major League business will be allowed to resume. That means president of baseball operations Jon Daniels and general manager Chris Young will be permitted to make calls to free agents and other clubs about potential trades. Even after their sizable financial commitments to free agents, the Rangers only have around $128 million on the books for 2022. So, there's room to add more.

The first call made will likely go to Clayton Kershaw and his representation. The Rangers have long been interested in Kershaw and are looking to add another starting pitcher to supplement a young rotation. It's been suspected that Kershaw will either re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers or sign with the Rangers to be closer to his home in Dallas. In addition, the Rangers will need to find out how Kershaw's arm is feeling after receiving a plasma-rich platelet injection for multiple forearm injuries in 2021.

The Rangers will also likely follow up with the Oakland Athletics about a possible trade for Matt Olson. Sources confirmed the Rangers inquired about Olson prior to the lockout. There will be plenty of suitors for the All-Star first baseman, and the Rangers would likely have to offer a substantial package in order to convince the A's to trading a high-caliber player to a division rival.

Japanese free agent slugger Seiya Suzuki was on the Rangers' radar prior to the lockout. The Rangers were previously thought to go after another outfielder in free agency or via trade, and Suzuki would fill that void at a reasonable cost. There are several more outfield options on the market, though names like Nick Castellanos and Michael Conforto might be unrealistic since it would cost the Rangers a third surrendered draft pick (the Seager and Semien signings each cost the Rangers a draft pick).

In addition to any external options the Rangers pursue, the club will need to settle contracts with their four arbitration-eligible players: Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Willie Calhoun, Brett Martin and Taylor Hearn. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, March 22 is the set date for clubs and players to exchange salary figures. That means arbitration hearings will be held during the season.

However, it's been more than two decades since the Rangers failed to agree to terms with any arbitration-eligible player. That means, since Jon Daniels took over as GM in 2006, the club is batting 1.000 in that area. The last Rangers player to have his salary determined by a panel of arbitrators was Lee Stevens in 2000.

Players are set to report to spring training by March 13 with games beginning either March 17 or 18. The season is now set to begin April 7. According to the Rangers' current schedule, their first game of the season will be in Toronto on April 8.

