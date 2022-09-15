Texas had a chance to sweep the two-game series, but two Oakland runs in the ninth put those hopes to rest.

The Oakland Athletics rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth to overcome a big offensive night by the Texas Rangers, as the A’s won, 8-7, at Globe Life Field on Wednesday.

In the ninth, the Rangers brought in Jose Leclerc to try and close out the game with the Rangers up one. Sean Murphy led off with a single, moved to second on a groundout by Seth Brown and then scored on a two-out double by Vimael Machin. That tied the game at 7-7.

Texas had the groundout it needed to end the inning, but Stephen Vogt’s ground ball to Rangers shortstop Corey Seager’s left bounced off the heel of his glove, went into the outfield and Machin scored to give the Athletics the lead. Seager was charged with an error after Machin was originally awarded a hit.

The Rangers got Seager on board in the bottom of the ninth on a Machin error, but Nathaniel Lowe grounded into a fielder’s choice, which led to a force of Seager at second base. Bubba Thompson pinch-ran for Lowe and tried to steal second. He was initially called safe, but a review showed that he over-slid the bag and he was called out. Adolis Garcia drew a walk to bring up Mark Mathias, who had a walk-off home run to win Tuesday’s game. During the at-bat, Garcia advanced to second on a passed ball.

Mathias then struck out to end the game.

That erased a chance for the Rangers (62-81) to win for the third time in the last four games, while the Athletics (52-91) got a much-needed victory.

The Rangers also saw their record in one-run games drop to 13-32

The Rangers built a 5-1 lead after three innings after Mark Mathias hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning, followed by a three-run home run later in the inning by Marcus Semien. Mathias drove in another run the bottom of the third. But, the Rangers left the bases loaded two outs after Leody Taveras flew out to right field to end the inning.

For Mathias, it was his fifth run-scoring hit in as many at-bats, dating back to last night’s game with Oakland.

The Athletics answered in the top of the fifth with three runs, as Seth Brown hit a two-run home run and Machin doubled home Ramon Laureano later in the inning. The Rangers didn’t flinch, answering with two runs in the bottom half of the fifth. Jonah Heim homered for the first time in more than a month, bringing home Adolis Garcia to put the Rangers back in control, 7-4.

But, in the top of the sixth, the Athletics scored two more runs as Tony Kemp hit a two-run shot to right field that brought home Nick Allen.

Rangers starter Dane Dunning left after 4 2/3 innings after giving up six hits, four runs and three walks. He also struck out five. Athletics starter JP Sears didn’t go quite as long. He threw four innings, giving up seven hits, five runs and one walk while striking out three.

Texas is off on Thursday. After that, the Rangers start a three-game series on the road at Tampa Bay. Martín Pérez (11-6, 2.77) will start Friday’s game, while Jon Gray (7-6, 3.79) will start Saturday’s game, representing the first time the pair have started back-to-back since Gray’s hip injury in August. Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.71) will start Sunday’s finale.

