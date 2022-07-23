Rangers Stage Rally But Fall in Series Opener to Athletics

Texas fell behind after Oakland scored three runs in the fifth and tried to mount a ninth-inning rally, but couldn't close the deal.

Oakland pitcher Cole Irvin cooled off Texas, but the Rangers made it interesting before the Athletics claimed a 5-4 win at Oakland Coliseum to start a three-game series on Friday night.

The Texas Rangers (42-50) became the third team to play one game in Florida and one game in California on consecutive days since 2000. That was the result of the Rangers starting the second half by playing a one-game make-up game with the Miami Marlins and winning, 8-0, on Thursday.

The Rangers also played a game in the Eastern Time Zone, followed by a game in the Pacific Time Zone the next day, for the first time since Sept. 12-13, 2007, when they played a game in Detroit and then the following game in Oakland.

Texas was unable to get much going against Irvin (5-7), who gave up a run in the fourth inning when Adolis García singled home Corey Seager from second base to tie the contest at 1-1.

That represented the second straight game with an RBI for García, who entered the All-Star Break mired in a slump.

Irvin left after facing one hitter in the eighth and up 4-1, as he issued a walk to Leody Taveras. He gave up three hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk while striking out eight.

The Rangers staged a small rally after Irvin left. Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith each flew out against A’s reliever Zach Jackson. But the Rangers extended the inning after an error by A’s catcher Sean Murphy allowed Kole Calhoun to reach first on a strikeout and passed ball. Marcus Semien then hit a flare single off Jackson, which scored Taveras to cut the lead to 4-2.

Oakland brought in Sam Moll to face Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, who lined out to center field to end the inning.

The Athletics added a run in the bottom of the eighth to make it 5-2. Oakland needed it.

Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe did hit a towering, two-out solo home run in the ninth inning off Athletics reliever Lou Trivino to cut Oakland’s lead to 5-3. Taveras followed that with a walk. Duran came to the plate as the tying run and hit a liner to left for a single to move Taveras to third. That gave Smith a chance to extend the inning, who singled to right to drive in Taveras and move Duran to second.

Up 5-4 Athletics manager Mark Kotsay brought in A.J. Puk to face Calhoun. Puk then hit Calhoun with a 1-0 pitch to load the bases, which brought up Semien.

With a chance to tie or give the Rangers a lead for the first time, Semien grounded out to third base to end the game.

The Athletics (34-62) broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth, as they scored three runs and chased Rangers starter Spencer Howard (1-2) from the game.

Oakland got to Howard with two outs, as Ramon Laureano hit a solo home run to right-center field to give it a 2-1 lead. After Sean Murphy singled, Seth Brown followed and hit his 12th home run of the season, giving the Athletics a three-run lead. Then Elvis Andrus followed with a single.

That was it for Howard, who was trying to get through the fifth inning for a third straight start, but he fell short by one out. He gave up six hits, four runs and three walks while striking out three. Howard is one of several young starting pitchers trying to solidify a rotation spot behind the Rangers’ top two starters in Jon Gray — who won on Thursday — and All-Star Martín Pérez, who is the probable starter for Sunday’s game in Oakland.

Taylor Hearn will start for the Rangers on Saturday against Oakland’s James Kaprielian. Sunday’s game will pit the Athletics’ All-Star, Paul Blackburn, against Pérez.

