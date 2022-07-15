Martin Pérez is pitching on a team-friendly one-year deal, but Texas is open to getting something long-term done with the All-Star.

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young said that the team is open to the possibility of extending the contract of Martin Pérez, who is a free agent at the end of this season.

The Dallas Morning News reported the comment on Thursday.

Pérez was signed to a one-year, $4 million contract in the spring. He could be a trade target come July, if the Rangers are inclined to move him. But given his performance this season, Young made it clear the Rangers could be included to find a way to keep him off the market.

Pérez, who took a no-decision on Thursday against Seattle, is headed to the All-Star Game after this homestand. Pérez was selected to the American League pitching staff on Sunday.

On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced that Rangers shortstop Corey Seager would join Pérez in Los Angeles as an injury replacement for Toronto shortstop George Springer. Seager will also participate in Monday’s All-Star Game Home Run Derby. Seager is also the reigning AL Player of the Week.

Pérez is 7-2 for the season with a 2.68 ERA. He went just five innings against Seattle, but gave up three hits, one run and four walks while striking out a career-high nine hitters. Pérez stranded the bases loaded twice with two outs.

Pérez was coming off of his worst outings of the season last Saturday against Minnesota. Pérez gave up six earned runs in six innings, the second-most runs he’s given up in a start in 2022. Even so, he was in line for the win until the Twins tied the game at 7-7 in the eighth inning.

He’s on a 16-game undefeated streak (7-0 during that span).

Pérez was named both the Rangers Player of the Month for May and the American League Pitcher of the Month for May, a performance that put him on the All-Star Game radar.

Pérez finished the month of May with a 4-0 record. In 42 1/3rd innings pitcher, he had a 0.64 earned run average, 33 strikeouts and a 1.4 WAR.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.