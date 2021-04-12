Rangers ALERT: Jonathan Hernández Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

The Texas Rangers bullpen took another serious hit with Jonathan Hernández undergoing Tommy John surgery on Monday.

Texas Rangers right-handed pitcher Jonathan Hernández had Tommy John surgery on Monday, which was announced by president of baseball operations Jon Daniels. The procedure went as expected, and was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister.

Hernández's initial prognosis was four weeks of rest after an MRI showed a low-grade UCL strain. He had a follow-up MRI last week, which did show some healing. However, Hernández still had discomfort in his elbow. Ultimately, the Rangers allowed Hernández to make the decision, where he opted to have the surgery.

Hernández joins José Leclerc as the second Rangers reliever to have the reconstructive arm surgery this season. The typical prognosis for Tommy John surgery is 12-14 months.

Both Hernández and Leclerc join several other pitchers around the league who have serious injuries, including James Paxton, Trevor Rosenthal, and Kirby Yates. Coming off a 60-game season, there was concern around the game that injuries would challenge teams this season.

It goes without saying, but losing Hernández is a huge loss for the Rangers' bullpen, where he figured to be the first option in high-leverage innings. In 2020, Hernández emerged as one of the better late-inning relievers in the game, posting a 5-1 record with a 2.90 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP, and 31 strikeouts in 31 innings.

To make matters worse for the bullpen, Daniels also announced on Monday that Matt Bush has a flexor strain in his throwing arm. Bush won't have an MRI for at least six weeks, which would push any return close to the All-Star Break.

