Rangers Ex Rougned Odor Shocks Everyone — Daughter Included — Without Beard

Former Texas Rangers Rougned Odor has enjoyed his new life as a Yankee, however his daughter does not like the new changes.

Former Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor was recently traded to the New York Yankees for pennies on the dollar. The player with a big beard and an even bigger personality just had to shave his beard in which he became nearly unrecognizable.

Odor has always been known for his facial hair, which featured a massive beard, a calling card for the Venezuelan. However, the Yankees do not allow facial hair nor do they allow long or unruly hair on their team.

READ MORE: First Look at Rougned Odor's Clean-Shaven Face With Yankees

As such, Odor had to shave before his Yankees debut, and while it was a shock for baseball fans, one person is not happy with the fresh-shaven Odor was his own daughter who is just three years-old.

“It was weird, and I feel weird – even my daughter doesn’t want to look at me,” Odor said in an interview with WFAN Sports Radio in New York. “She didn’t want to look at me, she was walking away from me.”

READ MORE: 'That's On Us': Rangers' Bats Shutout, Swept By Padres

Odor has an opportunity to redefine himself as a player now that he is playing for one of the most famous franchises on the planet. However, just like the facial hair, Odor can expect a lot of change in the coming weeks. And he he understands the opportunity that is before him.

Odor, always a consummate professional, was thankful for that new opportunity.

“I always trust myself, and I knew someone would pick me up," Odor said. "I continued to practice and stay ready, so I was ready to answer the call. ... When I found out I was coming here, I was so happy. I think every kid wants to grow up and play for the Yankees.”

Odor made his first start for the Yankees on Sunday at second base and he went 1-for-5 with a RBI in a 8-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

READ MORE: Dahl Scratched From Sunday's Lineup, Rangers Cautious As Injuries Plague MLB

Follow Kade Kistner on Twitter @KadeKistner

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook