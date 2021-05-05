Rangers Ex Odor to Injured List After Scary Collision

Former Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor is heading to the injured list after landing awkwardly on his knee.

Former Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor is heading to the 10-day Injured List after a scary collision at home plate with Houston's Martín Maldonado on Tuesday night.

As Maldonado scrambled for the ball after a throw to home plate, Odor's right knee was impacted by his shoulder along with a bit of an awkward landing. Any time there is that kind of collision, the initial fear is a major injury. Those fears were especially heightened for Yankees fans when Odor was sent to get an MRI that night.

However, the Yankees were confident that Odor's injury wouldn't be too serious.

"Hoping that some good news comes with that," Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained. "He was moving around pretty good here actually before he left, even in the clubhouse and stuff, but I don't really want to speculate other than say we're hopeful that we we get some decent news."

The Yankees were right. Odor suffered only a right knee sprain, which is far less of a worry than a potential season-ending injury.

Since the Rangers traded Odor to the Yankees, it's been about par for the course with Rougie. In 19 games, he owns a slash line of .164/.271/.361 (.632 OPS), but four of his 10 hits have been home runs, usually coming in big moments.



