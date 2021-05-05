Yankees 'Hoping' Rougned Odor's Left Knee Injury Isn't Serious After Scary Collision

After exiting Tuesday night's win over the Astros, following a collision at home plate, the Yankees are hopeful that Rougned Odor's left knee injury isn't too serious.

Odor remained on the ground for several minutes, visibly in pain after landing awkwardly while touching home plate in the sixth inning. Scoring from first after an errant throw from third baseman Alex Bregman, Odor barreled into Astros catcher Martín Maldonado as he attempted to sneak past an incoming tag from the backstop and touch home plate.

The second baseman was eventually helped off the field. After he was examined by team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad, Odor went for an MRI and further diagnostics at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

Asked about Odor's status after the 7-3 victory against Houston, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he's "hopeful" the MRI comes back clean.

"Hoping that some good news comes with that," Boone explained. "He was moving around pretty good here actually before he left, even in the clubhouse and stuff, but I don't really want to speculate other than say we're hopeful that we we get some decent news."

Maldonado left the game as well, testing negative for concussion symptoms. He was diagnosed with a trapezius contusion and is considered day-to-day.

Odor has been a spark for New York since coming over from the Texas Rangers in a trade last month. The second baseman hasn't produced the best overall numbers—hitting .164 (10-for-61) in 19 games—but he's come up clutch in several big spots.

Tyler Wade came in to replace Odor after he left the game. With Wade's ability to play solid defense up the middle, he'd be a logical choice to see more playing time if Odor happened to be out for an extended period. Otherwise, the Yankees could tap into their reserves at the minor-league level, calling upon a utility player that could come off the bench.

It's also worth noting that first baseman Luke Voit is expected to rejoin the team in the next week or two as he works back from a knee injury of his own. Depending on Odor's status, a player will need to be demoted to free up a spot on the active roster for the slugger.

