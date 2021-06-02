Rangers' García Earns Multiple Awards For Huge Performance in May

Texas Rangers rookie sensation Adolis García had a month to remember, and was recognized for it in multiple ways.

Texas Rangers rookie sensation Adolis García has been named the American League Rookie of the Month for May, the first Texas player to win the league’s monthly rookie honors since Nomar Mazara in May 2016.

This is just the ninth time a Texas player won the award since it was first introduced in 2001. Three of the last four instances of a Rangers player winning the award have come in the month of May.

García, 28, slashed .312/.348/.633/.981 over 28 games in May and led Major League Baseball with 11 home runs. His 27 RBI tied for second in the Majors, as Tampa Bay’s Austin Meadows (28) and White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu (27) were the only other batters to reach that total.

García ranked among AL leaders last month in slugging percentage (2nd, .633), total bases (2nd, 69), AB/HR ratio (2nd, 9.91), go-ahead RBI (T-3rd, 6), hits (4th, 34), AB/RBI ratio (5th, 4.04), game-winning RBI (T-5th, 3), and OPS (7th, .981).

In addition, García was announced on Tuesday as a unanimous selection for Rangers May Player of the Month, an award selected by writers and broadcasters that cover the team on a regular basis.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, García's 11 home runs were the most in a month by an AL rookie since Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hit 15 and Oakland third baseman Matt Olson hit 13 in September 2017. Elias also says that García also became just the ninth rookie since 1920 to post at least 11 home runs and 27 RBI in a calendar month, and the first to do so in a month before June.

What's more, García's 11 home runs and 27 RBI in May are both Texas rookie records for any single month.

Unfortunately, García was not able to also take home the AL Player of the Month, as the award went to Toronto's Marcus Semien. The Blue Jays infielder slashed .368/.429/.702/1.130 with eight home runs and 22 RBI in May.

READ MORE: 'We've Gotta Make Our Own Luck': Rangers Overcome Bizarre Start, Fall In Extra Innings

LISTEN: Rangers Daily Dose: Recapping a Challenging Month

READ MORE: Gallo Focused On Rangers Amid Trade Rumors

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook