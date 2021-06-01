Rangers Daily Dose: Recapping a Challenging Month

The Texas Rangers ended the month of May on a sour note. But it wasn't all bad.

A happy Tuesday to you all!

'Rangers Daily Dose' on the North Texas Nine Podcast returns with a look back at a challenging month of May, where the Texas Rangers ended on a six-game losing streak. What's more, the Rangers also carry with them a 12-game losing streak on the road, which ties a franchise record set in 2003.

While the Rangers are in the lowest point they've been this season, the month of May was not all bad. Adolis García has a legitimate case for the American League Player of the Month, Kyle Gibson continued a very strong season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues to be one of the more underrated players in all of baseball, and two relievers showed some very positive signs of growth.

Listen to 'Rangers Daily Dose' on the North Texas Nine Podcast here:

For future episodes of 'Rangers Daily Dose', I will be taking questions from fans and answer one or two of them in each episode. You can tweet me @ChrisHalicke with your questions. Just include the hashtag #RangersDaily.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on most podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for instant access to all of our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Of course, every episode of the podcast will be available right here on InsideTheRangers.com. Just click on the "Podcasts" tab in the menu to access them.

LISTEN: Rangers Daily Dose: Hitting The Reset Button

READ MORE: Rangers Record-Tying Losing Streak 'Feels Like The Weight Of The World'

READ MORE: Gallo Focused On Rangers Amid Trade Rumors

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook