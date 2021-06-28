Rangers History Today: A Complete Win Over The Angels

Plenty of offense? A complete game win by Ferguson Jenkins? California sun? What more could you ask for?

On this date in Texas Rangers history, every Ranger had a hit and Ferguson Jenkins cruised to a complete-game victory on the road.

On June 28, 1979, the Rangers were in California to face the Angels. It was Nolan Ryan’s final season with the Halos. But he wasn’t a factor in this game, one the Rangers won, 14-4.

The Rangers jumped on Angels starter Jim Barr in the first inning and chased him off and he recorded just one out. In fact, the Rangers scored eight runs in the first inning and four more in the second inning. The offense was just ridiculous. And the Rangers did it without a home run.

Leadoff hitter Bump Wills and catcher Dave Roberts each had four hits in the contest, driving in two runs each. Eric Soderholm, the designated hitter, was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Billy Sample had just one hit, but he drove in four runs to lead the Rangers. Johnny Grubb and Nelson Norman each had two hits.

The Rangers finished the day with 20 hits and just two strikeouts — one each by Buddy Bell and one by Sample.

That was plenty for Jenkins, who went the distance and gave up just five hits and four runs. He struck out eight and walked one.

At the time, the Rangers were in the midst of one of their best runs of that season, as they ended June on an eight-game winning streak. The Rangers ended that season 83-79 and finished in third place in the American League West under Pat Corrales.

