Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search
Rangers History Today: A Complete Win Over The Angels

Rangers History Today: A Complete Win Over The Angels

Plenty of offense? A complete game win by Ferguson Jenkins? California sun? What more could you ask for?
Author:
Publish date:

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Plenty of offense? A complete game win by Ferguson Jenkins? California sun? What more could you ask for?

On this date in Texas Rangers history, every Ranger had a hit and Ferguson Jenkins cruised to a complete-game victory on the road.

On June 28, 1979, the Rangers were in California to face the Angels. It was Nolan Ryan’s final season with the Halos. But he wasn’t a factor in this game, one the Rangers won, 14-4.

The Rangers jumped on Angels starter Jim Barr in the first inning and chased him off and he recorded just one out. In fact, the Rangers scored eight runs in the first inning and four more in the second inning. The offense was just ridiculous. And the Rangers did it without a home run.

Leadoff hitter Bump Wills and catcher Dave Roberts each had four hits in the contest, driving in two runs each. Eric Soderholm, the designated hitter, was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Billy Sample had just one hit, but he drove in four runs to lead the Rangers. Johnny Grubb and Nelson Norman each had two hits.

The Rangers finished the day with 20 hits and just two strikeouts — one each by Buddy Bell and one by Sample.

That was plenty for Jenkins, who went the distance and gave up just five hits and four runs. He struck out eight and walked one.

At the time, the Rangers were in the midst of one of their best runs of that season, as they ended June on an eight-game winning streak. The Rangers ended that season 83-79 and finished in third place in the American League West under Pat Corrales.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Apr 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former Texas Rangers pitcher Ferguson Fergie Jenkins waves to the crowd during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers History Today: A Complete Win Over The Angels

Jun 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (13) hits a two run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
News

Coincidence? Rangers Offense Explodes As Spin Rates Plummet Throughout MLB

David Clyde
News

Rangers History Today: David Clyde's Big League Debut

Jun 23, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Rookie Adolis García Elected As Finalist For MLB All-Star Game

Jason Martin
Game Day

Rangers vs Royals: Starting Lineups, Injury Report, Jason Martin Recalled

Jun 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) checks on Rangers designated hitter Willie Calhoun (5) after Calhoun is hit by a pitch during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers' Calhoun Suffers Forearm Fracture After Hit By Pitch

USATSI_16315770 (1)
News

'What Happened With Kyle?' Rangers' Gibson Gaining League-Wide Attention With Stellar Season

Jun 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) tracks down a deep fly ball during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Royals: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

USATSI_16130803 (1)
News

Rangers' Adolis Garcia Named Top-10 MLB Rookie in 2021