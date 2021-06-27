Rangers' Calhoun Suffers Forearm Fracture After Hit By Pitch

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was struck with more bad luck, suffering a forearm fracture after being hit by a pitch in the second inning of Saturday's contest with the Royals.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The bad luck just won't stop for Willie Calhoun.

The Texas Rangers shellacked the Kansas City Royals on Saturday by a score of 8-0, but it came with a cost. Calhoun was hit by a pitch in the second inning, and was in considerable pain for the next several minutes.

After a lengthy meeting with manager Chris Woodward and the trainer, Calhoun stayed in the game. However, Andy Ibáñez took his spot in the lineup next time around, indicating the injury was worse than initially expected.

Chris Woodward confirmed after the game that Calhoun suffered a forearm fracture and, while the full extent of the injury isn't quite known just yet, would miss considerable time.

"We obviously care about him a lot," said Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo. "He's had some bad luck, and it's tough to see. We're praying for the best for Willie for sure."

Calhoun is coming off a year where he was struck in the jaw by a 95 mph fastball in spring training, which would have derailed his 2020 season if it weren't for the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, the trauma affected his ability at the plate. To make matters worse, a pair of soft tissue injuries cut his season short to just 29 of 60 games last year.

Calhoun has dealt with some consistency issues this season, but has still produced a modest slash line of .254/.323/.385/.708 with five home runs and 19 RBI in 59 games. The Rangers really want to get a look at as many of their players internally as possible this year — a critical year of evaluation.

David Dahl will most likely take Calhoun's spot on the roster once he is added to the Injured List. Dahl is finishing up a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco, working his way back from injuries to his ribs and back.

