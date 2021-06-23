Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Rangers History Today: A Managerial Carousel

On this day, the Rangers started a period in which they had four managers in a week. Yep, four managers in a week.
Author:
Publish date:

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers’ first one-day managerial stint took place.

The day, June 22, 1977, started with the replacement of manager Frank Lucchesi, who guided the Rangers to a 31-31 start, but got into a fight with Lenny Randle during spring training. The job then fell to Eddie Stanky. The new manager once played 10 years in the Major League and was on the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, the year that Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier.

He later carved out a managerial career with St. Louis and with the Chicago White Sox in the 1950s and 1960s. By 1977, he was with the Rangers as an assistant coach. So, when Lucchesi was fired, Stanky stepped in.

Stanky’s first game with the Rangers went well, as Texas won, 10-8, beating the Minnesota Twins.

Turns out that was enough for Stanky, who resigned the next day. Quit while you’re ahead right?

So, Connie Ryan took over. Who is Connie Ryan? Well, he played and coached, for the most part, with Atlanta (and in Boston and Milwaukee before that). He did one interim stint with Atlanta in 1975, going 9-18.

With the Rangers, Ryan managed six games, with the Rangers going 2-4. That ended Ryan’s managerial career with an overall record of 11-22.

Yep, six games later, the Rangers had their fourth manager in a week, as they lured Billy Hunter from Baltimore, where he was serving as a bench coach. Hunter led the Rangers to a winning record the rest of the way (60-33).

If you’re counting, that’s four managers in a week. And amid all this discombobulation, the Rangers finished 94-68, good for second place in the American League West. At the time, those 94 wins were the most in a single season in Rangers history.

As for Hunter? Well, he lasted until the last game of the 1978 season before he was fired. Hunter had a chance to sign a five-year contract, which was offered to him during the season by team owner Brad Corbett. Hunter turned it down. Boy, that was a mistake. Manager’s contracts are usually guaranteed.

More on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

USATSI_14171172_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: A Managerial Carousel

Jun 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nate Lowe (30) hits a double in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs A's On YouTube: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) forces out Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) at second base in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park.
News

'I Want To Win': Isiah Kiner-Falefa Discusses Rangers' Potential Pursuit Of Free Agent Shortstops

Jun 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) tips his helmet before his at bat in the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
News

Elvis Andrus Reflects On 'Great Memories' With Rangers In Return To Texas

Jun 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Andy Ibanez (77) is congratulated by right fielder Joey Gallo (13) after hitting a three run home run in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Ibáñez Homers, Rangers Power Past A's 8-3

USATSI_11198524_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: A Grand Slam For The Ages

Mar 28, 2021; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Andy Ibanez bats against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of a spring training game at Surprise Stadium.
Game Day

Rangers Pregame: Andy Ibáñez Recalled, In Starting Lineup vs A's

Jun 2, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles (24) is pulled by manager Chris Woodward (8) ahead of catcher Jonah Heim (28) in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
News

Woodward On Rangers' Struggles: "The Fans Need To Know What's Happening"

Jun 20, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (13) follows through on a swing for a home run in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Inside The Numbers: Rangers Lose Sixth Straight As They Are Swept By Twins