Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search
Elvis Andrus Reflects On 'Great Memories' With Rangers In Return To Texas

Elvis Andrus Reflects On 'Great Memories' With Rangers In Return To Texas

Oakland A's shortstop Elvis Andrus was received with a standing ovation in his return to Texas, a place he made 12 years worth of "great memories."
Author:
Publish date:

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland A's shortstop Elvis Andrus was received with a standing ovation in his return to Texas, a place he made 12 years worth of "great memories."

ARLINGTON, Texas — After 12 years of playing for the Rangers, Elvis Andrus returned to Texas to play against them for the first time in his career. 

It was an emotional day for the 32-year-old shortstop, but one Andrus had time to prepare for since the Rangers and Oakland A's were just meeting for the first time at nearly the halfway mark of the season. 

"It's not easy," Andrus told reporters prior to Monday night's game. "There are so many great memories I had here in Texas. I know as soon as the game starts, it will come back for sure."

And it did.

The Ranger faithful gave Elvis a warm welcome during the announcement of the starting lineups, but that was just a precursor to the standing ovation he received in the second inning. Elvis stepped out of the box, raised his batting helmet to a crowd of 20,259 fans that cheered loudly for one of the most beloved Rangers of all time.

Though his focus is with his new club, Elvis took the time to acknowledge the memories that he and the fans in Arlington hold dear.

“Everything was here,” Andrus said. “My dreams came true here, I had my first kid, the World Series, all those memories, man. It’s hard to forget about it. They're always gonna have a great place in my heart. And being back on the other side feels weird, but I’m really happy [with] where I'm at right now.”

Andrus is with the Oakland A's, who have sat atop the American League West most of the year, after the Rangers pulled off a trade in early February that helped kick the rebuild into full gear. The Rangers were fully committed to having Isiah Kiner-Falefa as the everyday shortstop, and the club was able to work out a trade so Andrus — the last remaining member of the 2010-2011 AL championship teams — could go to a contender and compete for a shot at a World Series title. It's a trade that seems to be working out for both parties at the moment.

"He's doing really good. I'm glad," Andrus said of Kiner-Falefa. "We all knew how good of a player he is. I'm really [happy] for all those guys. ... I wish nothing but the best for everybody in the organization."

The business side of baseball can be painful. But if anything was confirmed on Monday night, the relationship between Elvis and the Rangers is completely amicable. Elvis took time to visit with many of his former teammates, exchanged pleasantries with Rangers chairman Ray Davis before batting practice, and did not shy away from speaking openly with reporters about the impact the past 12 years had on him, on and off the field.

“I came as a kid and got out as a man," Andrus said. "I brought a lot of great memories to this franchise. I was always proud to be a Texas Ranger and will always be. I think that it’ll never go away. Nobody will take that away."

More on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Jun 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) tips his helmet before his at bat in the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
News

Elvis Andrus Reflects On 'Great Memories' With Rangers In Return To Texas

Jun 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Andy Ibanez (77) is congratulated by right fielder Joey Gallo (13) after hitting a three run home run in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Ibáñez Homers, Rangers Power Past A's 8-3

USATSI_11198524_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: A Grand Slam For The Ages

Mar 28, 2021; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Andy Ibanez bats against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of a spring training game at Surprise Stadium.
Game Day

Rangers Pregame: Andy Ibáñez Recalled, In Starting Lineup vs A's

Jun 2, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles (24) is pulled by manager Chris Woodward (8) ahead of catcher Jonah Heim (28) in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
News

Woodward On Rangers' Struggles: "The Fans Need To Know What's Happening"

Jun 20, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (13) follows through on a swing for a home run in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Inside The Numbers: Rangers Lose Sixth Straight As They Are Swept By Twins

texasrangersjerseymural (1)
News

Rangers History Today: Franco's Path To A Batting Title

Jun 16, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of a Father's Day message on the third base bag in the second inning of a game between the Texas Rangers and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Game Day

Rangers vs Twins: Father's Day Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Jun 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts to a called strike during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

'We Need To Play Better Baseball': Rangers Squander Early Opportunity In 3-2 Loss To Twins