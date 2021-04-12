Rangers History Today: Adding Reinforcements Prior to Reboot From Lockout

On this day, the Texas Rangers signed a veteran first baseman for cheap, and Mickey Tettleton helped them win their first division title

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers agreed to terms with an aging veteran in Mickey Tettleton who would help them clinch their first American League West title.

Major League Baseball was getting ready to reboot from the lockout. Tettleton, by that point, was a free agent, having last played for the Detroit Tigers. Tettleton was 33 and had made two All-Star Game appearances with Baltimore (1989) and Detroit (1994). But the Tigers weren’t interested in re-signing him.

The Rangers snapped him up cheap, paying just $550,000. And for the production the catcher and first baseman gave the Rangers, he was worth the price. He hit just .238, but he had 32 home runs and 72 RBI. The home runs matched his career high, set in 1992 and 1993.

Tettleton looked rejuvenated, and the New York Yankees came calling after the season. Believe it or not, Tettleton turned them down and stayed in Texas for the 1996 season. His batting averaged ticked up to .246, he hit 24 home runs with 83 RBI, the latter of which was tied for the third-highest total of his career. In doing so, Tettleton helped the Rangers win the 1996 AL West crown.

Tettleton finished with a career average of .241, with 245 home runs and 732 RBI in 14 MLB seasons. He retired as a Ranger in 1997, after just 17 games.

Also on this date …

April 12, 1982: The Rangers opened the home portion of their schedule with a 10-7 loss to the New York Yankees in front of 32,563 at Arlington Stadium. The Yankees chased Rangers starter Frank Tanana in the fourth inning after he gave up six runs (four earned). Dave Righetti took the win for the Yankees. Jim Sundberg did have three hits, with three other Rangers notching two hits.

April 12, 1985: The Rangers opened the home portion of their schedule at Arlington Stadium against Milwaukee, losing 11-6, in front of 27,163. Rangers starter Frank Tanana took the loss, while Brewers reliever Bob Gibson took the win, pitching behind former Rangers starter Danny Darwin. Toby Harrah, back with the Rangers after five seasons in Cleveland and one with the New York Yankees, had two hits in his return to Arlington. Cliff Johnson homered and drove in two runs for the Rangers, while Gary Ward and Buddy Bell also drove in two runs.

