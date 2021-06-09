Sports Illustrated home
Rangers History Today: The Lone Star Series Is Born

On this date, the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros met in the regular season for the first time.
Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the ‘Lone Star Series’ was born.

For the first time, the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros played each other in the regular season, with the game coming on June 8, 2001, at The Ballpark in Arlington.

At the time, the two franchises were still in opposite leagues — the Rangers in the American League and the Astros in the National League. In 1997, the Major Leagues began Interleague play, but do so by pairing divisions. Since the Rangers were in the AL West and the Astros were in the NL Central, they didn’t play each other until MLB began mixing up the matchups a few years later.

To mark the occasion, the two franchises agreed to make a ‘Silver Boot’ the trophy for the years the two teams played each other. As interleague play continued, MLB scheduled a rivalry series, allowing the Rangers and the Astros to play six games against each other every season.

In 2013, the Astros moved from the NL to the AL and joined the West Division, allowing the two franchises to play each other even more each season. There was a notable brawl in 2015, and Nolan Ryan — who played for both teams — was once the Rangers team president and later an executive team advisor to the Astros, who were then run by Ryan’s son, Reid.

But on this day, the Astros won the first regular-season game between the two franchises, 5-4. Moises Alou and Richard Hidalgo had three hits each for Houston, with Alou hitting a solo home run in the top of the 11th inning that eventually won the game.

Rusty Greer, Alex Rodriguez, and Frank Catalanotto each had two hits for the Rangers. Greer and Iván ‘Pudge’ Rodríguez each homered off Astros starter Roy Oswalt.

At the time this article published, the Rangers lead the Astros in the series at 120-97. The Rangers have also won the previous three meetings, sweeping the Astros in a three-game series at Globe Life Field on May 21-23.

Also on this date …

June 8, 2019: The Texas Rangers retired Adrián Beltré’s No. 29. He became the fourth Ranger to have his number retired, after Ryan, Johnny Oates and Pudge Rodríguez.

May 12, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; A commemorative base rests on the infield prior to a game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park.
