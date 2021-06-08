Rangers Mailbag: Is There Light At The End Of The Tunnel?

Texas Rangers fans submitted their questions amid a rough 5-20 stretch, which brings up concerns about the trade deadline, the draft, and the future in general.

The Texas Rangers enjoyed another off day on Monday, which is something they may need as they've lost 10 of their last 11 games.

Fans are obviously frustrated at the recent 5-20 stretch after starting the season 18-18. With that in mind, it seemed like the perfect time to do another Rangers mailbag. Thank you for submitting your questions!

Despite their lack of wins, the Rangers have provided some bright spots with the young guys. How would you describe the season so far and what makes you excited for the club’s future?

-Twitter: @LuckyGuy2017

To describe the season, it's been, well, a bit painful. But that was to be expected. We expected growing pains, and the word "pain" is right there. But to your point, there have been some bright spots, and I very much appreciate that optimism.

One thing that stands out is a few of the younger arms. In particular, Dane Dunning, John King, Kolby Allard, and Taylor Hearn have shown some exciting things. Dunning looks to be a legitimate rotation piece for the next several seasons, and the remaining three have all shown added usage and success with their secondary pitches. That's big for younger pitchers trying to establish themselves in the big leagues.

There is plenty of potential on the offensive side of things as well. Just look at a guy like Adolis García, who could be a Rookie of the Year.

However, we have seen the league adjust after hitters like Nate Lowe, Nick Solak, and Willie Calhoun (and others) got off to hot starts. It's time for them to adjust back. If they do, they likely remain part of the core. If not, there are other guys down the pipeline who could supplant them.

Ugly questions: What will the Rangers do next if there is no improvement in hitting? Waive, trade, or demote players? Fire the hitting coaches and coordinators? Or just stay the course?

-Twitter: @JamesEGoldenJr1

The timetable is the key here. With the exception of the veterans, the Rangers won't give up on anybody this year unless they are somehow part of a trade to bring in more controllable assets. This is an evaluation year, and there is still four months left in the season. The Rangers need to see what this group has for at least a year, for better or worse.

The coaching staff is a little bit different. Management does like Luis Ortiz and Callix Crabbe, but if the hitting struggles like this for the remainder of the season, changes may have to be made. Or not. That's why people like Jon Daniels and Chris Young are in their positions and I'm in mine.

Odds that the Rangers try to sell high on Gibson given that he’s 33?

-Twitter: @BallFromGrace

It would be a shrewd move to at least field offers for Gibson. See what's out there. If Jon Daniels and Chris Young can get back a Lance Lynn/Dane Dunning type of return, it would be hard to say "no" to that.

If not, this is a guy who could help lead a young rotation in 2022. Maybe he becomes a candidate for an extension at the right price.

Ultimately, Daniels and Young have to consider that Gibson's value has never been higher. He's been one of the best starters in the American League two months into the season. And there are always contenders looking to lengthen their rotation down the stretch.

Since Isiah Kiner-Falefa has shortstop right now, why spend the money on Trevor Story and get other options with the money?

-Twitter: @aggiemilkman17

When it comes to Trevor Story or any of the other free agent shortstops this winter, it's quite simple. The Rangers would be adding an impact bat into a lineup that desperately needs a jolt. You can figure out the positions later. The one thing you know you have in Kiner-Falefa is a guy who won a Gold Glove at third base and, at this rate, will at least be a finalist for the Gold Glove at shortstop. Versatility keeps the window open for free agent shortstops.

Kiner-Falefa brings so much value defensively, and he's a great hitter to have in the bottom third of your lineup. And while he's already set a career-high in home runs in a season, his last homer came on May 2 — over a month ago. He's a very, very good contact hitter, but he's not the impact bat like Story, Seager, or Báez.

To your point, the Rangers could very well be satisfied and decide to use big money on pitching. But that seems more like a move for a team that's about to contend, and I think the earliest you'd see that is 2023. This winter might be the time to add a bat or two and see how that plays out first.

How much longer do we suffer? Is there light at the end of the tunnel? Can we draft the next Mike Trout?

-Twitter: @PurcellaAshten

The year that most of us "experts" have in mind for the Rangers to be competitive again is 2023. However, that depends on development at the big league level and in the minor leagues as well. Not to mention, how much can the Rangers add in free agency?

This is a very interesting question because just about everybody who is following the draft wants Jack Leiter at No. 2 overall. And that would be a great addition. However, there are two potential five-tool shortstops in Marcelo Mayer and Jordan Lawlar near the top of the draft board, and at least one of them will obviously be available when the Rangers are on the clock.

So if the Pirates select one of those shortstops at No. 1 overall, the Rangers will have to decide on either a five-tool shortstop or a top-of-the-rotation-caliber arm. Personally, I'm all for adding pitching. If Jack Leiter is available and I'm calling the shots, I'm taking him. But the need for an impact bat on the farm will remain. And it's a good thing the Rangers pick second in every round in this summer's draft.

Speaking of which....

We have all heard about mock drafts for the No. 2 pick, but what about our second round pick? Who are some guys you see the Rangers taking there?

-Twitter: @galloszn

Excellent question! It sure is nice to have access to the talent at No. 2 overall, but that runs all the way throughout the rest of the draft.

With all the talk around Leiter or Lawlar, there is another power-hitting prep shortstop that could be available at No. 38 overall: Peyton Stovall out of Haughton High School in Louisiana. While it's unclear whether he can stick at shortstop, the power is intriguing, and according to Baseball America, evaluators believe he's one of the better hitters in the South.

Other options are Virginia third baseman Zack Gelof, prep outfielder Jay Allen, and Mississippi State right-hander Will Bednar.

Gelof is a solid hitter, but has a high strikeout rate. Allen has very good bat-to-ball skills and can run like the wind, but there are questions about his projectable power. Bednar seems like a very polished collegiate pitcher with a four-pitch mix that could be a nice consolation prize if Jack Leiter is selected first overall by Pittsburgh.

Why is Khris Davis?

-Twitter: @RookieMisteak

This seems like too deep of a question that I am not qualified to answer. If the question of "why" regards his very existence, that is way above my pay grade. And if you're a religious person, I'd point you to the big man upstairs.

But since I am a baseball writer and Khris Davis is a baseball player, I'm going to make this about baseball.

First, the Rangers are on the hook for Davis' $16.75 million salary this season. Then he's off the books at season's end. The hope was he could help lengthen the lineup and provide some protection for hitters like Joey Gallo. And that could still happen. Davis seems to be getting his timing back, hitting two home runs last week.

However, the Rangers could decide enough is enough and let a younger hitter take that spot. Davis has been praised for his clubhouse presence, and a young team like this could use some leadership.

