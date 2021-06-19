Sports Illustrated home
Rangers History Today: Mazara, Moreland Go Deep In St. Louis

On this day, Mitch Moreland and Nomar Mazara hit home runs as the Rangers defeated St. Louis to end a successful June road trip.
Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

On this day, Mitch Moreland and Nomar Mazara hit home runs as the Rangers defeated St. Louis to end a successful June road trip.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers moved to 20 games over .500 and increased their lead in the American League West with a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

On June 19, 2016, the Rangers were wrapping up a 10-game road trip, which saw them start in Seattle with three games, play four more against Oakland and then three against St. Louis. By the end of the trip, which was on this day, the Rangers had gone 8-2 and padded their AL West by nearly six to 8 1/2 games.

The Rangers claimed the win with a two-run eighth inning to overcome the Cardinals, who had beaten the Rangers in seven games in the 2011 World Series.

For the Rangers, Mitch Moreland and Nomar Mazara each hit their 11th home runs of the season. Moreland’s came in the fourth inning off Cardinals starter Mike Leake. Mazara’s came in the sixth, also off Leake. It was the only hit of the game for each player.

Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus each had two hits for the Rangers, while Mazara and Jurickson Profar, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter, drove in two runs. It was Profar’s pinch-hit, in fact, that drove home the two runs that gave the Rangers the lead for good.

On the hill, Martín Pérez started the game for Texas, but didn’t get out of the sixth inning after giving up four runs on eight hits. But the bullpen trio of Tony Barnette, Matt Bush, and Sam Dyson held things together to help secure the win. Barnette won his fourth game of the season, while Bush claimed his eighth hold of the season and Dyson recorded his 13th save.

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

Aug 5, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) celebrates with third base coach Tony Beasley after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field.
