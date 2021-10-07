Where Rangers Prospects Will Get Taste of 'Baseball Time in Texas'

    • October 7, 2021
    Rangers Instructional League Sets Schedule for Texas Trip

    The Rangers will bring some of their youngest prospects to the state for a four-game tour against college baseball teams Oct. 25-29
    Author:

    The Texas Rangers’ Instructional League program will conclude with a set of games against college teams, including two games in the Metroplex, from October 25-29.

    The Rangers announced the set of games via press release.

    The Rangers’ Instructional League team, which could include up to 40 players, will travel to Lubbock to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Rip Griffin Park on October 25 at 3 p.m.

    From there, they will travel to Horner Ballpark in Dallas to take on Dallas Baptist on October 26 at 5 p.m. After an off day, they will face the Baylor Bears at Baylor Ballpark at 6:30 p.m. on October 28, followed by an October 29 game with the TCU Horned Frogs at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth at 6 p.m.

    Kenny Holmberg and Carlos Cardoza, who managed Triple-A West Round Rock and Low-A East Down East, respectively in 2021, will oversee the Instructional League’s games in Texas.

    Instructional League action is already underway in Surprise, Arizona, the spring training home of both the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals. Along with the Rangers and Royals, teams representing the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox will continue to play each other until October 22.

    The Rangers’ Instructional League team will be facing some of the best teams in college baseball during the trip. Three of them — Dallas Baptist, TCU and Texas Tech — made it to the NCAA Tournament last year. Texas Tech reached the championship game of its Super Regional before losing to Stanford in a two-game sweep. TCU fell to Dallas Baptist in a regional hosted in Fort Worth, and DBU ultimately advanced out of that regional and faced Virginia in a Super Regional, where the Patriots two games to one to the Cavaliers.

    All games are open to the public, but each university will set attendance policies.

