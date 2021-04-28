Rangers Notes: Timetable for Khris Davis' Return

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are inching closer to having another impact bat at their disposal.

Designated hitter Khris Davis has made his way from Arizona to the Rangers alternate training site in Round Rock. He passed his intake testing and was in the lineup for Wednesday's alternate site scrimmage against the Kansas City Royals alternate site squad.

As far as when the Rangers will consider bringing him up to Arlington, it is still uncertain at this point. It could be as soon as when the Rangers leave for a four-game series in Minnesota that begins Monday. It also may have to wait until the Rangers return home from the quick trip north next weekend. What it really comes down to is Davis' timing.

"I want to make sure he's getting his timing down," said Ranger manager Chris Woodward. "He even told me that his swing and timing just feels okay. We're getting him back to getting dialed in; getting him as many at-bats as we can, whether that's in the alt site games or in live BPs. Just trying to get him out there as much as possible. Once we start to see if it's showing good signs of progress and he seems like he's ready to come back and have quality at-bats, then we'll probably have him back."

Who the Rangers decide to send down once Davis is deemed ready is an entirely separate discussion. The Rangers recently optioned the struggling Leody Taveras to bring up another pitcher to help supplement a bullpen that has been heavily taxed in recent days.

If the Rangers want to keep 14 pitchers at their disposal, Eli White may be the odd man out. Texas would still have Adolis García and David Dahl who could man center field. However, the Rangers really like White for his speed and defense. If the Rangers are comfortable going back to 13 pitchers, they could option one of their younger pitchers without fear of them losing playing time with the minor league season beginning next week.

This is pure conjecture, but there even remains the slight possibility that the Rangers decide that Davis isn't a part of their big league plans. Willie Calhoun and Adolis García are swinging the bat very well as of now and the organization may want to preserve those at-bats for the younger hitters.

Rangers management has made several concrete steps that show their commitment to their youth, including shipping Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor out of town while eating a big chunk of their respective salaries.

The Rangers are on the hook for all of Davis' $16.75 million salary, but he becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Successful Surgery

Ronald Guzmán underwent surgery on his right knee on Wednesday in Arlington. The surgery was performed by Dr. William Robertson of TMI Sports Medicine, who did both an articular cartilage and meniscus cartilage repair.

Guzmán will have no activity for approximately six weeks before beginning a more extensive rehab program. He is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Sam Huff had surgery to remove a loose body of cartilage in his right knee on Wednesday in Arlington. The surgery was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. Huff will begin rehab shortly and is expected to be sidelined for approximately eight weeks.

Minor League Trade

The Rangers have traded minor league RHP Leon Hunter to the Seattle Mariners for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Hunter was selected by Texas in the 35th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of North Carolina AT&T University.

READ MORE: Rangers' Woodward: 'It's Just a Matter of Time' Before Gallo Starts Hitting Moonshots

READ MORE: Gallo, Solak Power Surge Snaps Rangers' Four-Game Skid

READ MORE: Eight Top 30 Rangers Prospects Highlight Double-A Frisco Roster

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for SI's InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook