Eight Top 30 Rangers Prospects Highlight Double-A Frisco Roster

The Texas Rangers and Frisco Roughriders announced the 24 players that will break camp for the club's Double-A affiliate.

ARLINGTON, Texas — As the Minor League Baseball season inches closer, the Texas Rangers are in the process of finalizing where each of their prospects will begin the 2021 season.

On Tuesday, the Rangers announced the roster that will break camp for the Frisco Roughriders, the club's Double-A affiliate. Of the 24 players currently selected, eight of them are Top 30 prospects in the organization.

Four of the eight Top 30 prospects will help fill out what could be a very exciting Frisco rotation. 2018 first round pick Cole Winn (No. 5 in Baseball America's Top 30 rankings, No. 3 on MLB.com) will lead the way, with Hans Crouse (No.9, No. 7), A.J. Alexy (No. 25, No. 23) and Yerry Rodriguez (No. 29, No. 19) set to follow. Left-hander Jake Latz, a pitcher who the Rangers are particularly excited to see if he remains healthy, will likely fill out the rotation.

The other four Top 30 prospects are in the field. Sherten Apostel (No. 13, No. 9) and Davis Wendzel (No. 15, No. 8) will be central figures in the infield, while Steele Walker (No. 16, No. 11) and 2017 first-rounder Bubba Thompson (No. 27, NR) will highlight an athletic outfield. Josh Stowers, who was acquired recently in the Rougned Odor trade, will also help round out the Frisco outfield.

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Phillips and infielder Ryan Dorow will also break camp with Double-A Frisco. Both players spent time with Frisco during the last minor league season in 2019.

Here is the entire Frisco roster that was announced on Tuesday:

The roster is subject to change prior to Opening Day on May 4, when the Roughriders host the Oakland A’s affiliated Midland RockHounds.

