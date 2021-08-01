'Medical Anomaly': Rangers Sign Aaron Zavala To Under-Slot Deal Prior To Deadline

Sports Illustrated home
'Medical Anomaly': Rangers Sign Zavala To Under-Slot Deal Prior To Deadline

The Texas Rangers signed three more draft picks prior to Sunday's deadline, totaling 18 of 20 selections from this year's draft.
Author:

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers were able to nail down agreements with three more draft selections prior to Sunday's 4:00 p.m. CT deadline, including second-round pick Aaron Zavala.

Zavala, 21, was named 2021 Pac-12 Player of the Year after batting .392/.525/.628/1.153 with nine home runs and 38 RBI as a senior at the University of Oregon, finishing with the nation’s fifth-highest on-base percentage. 

A source confirms with InsideTheRangers.com that Zavala signed for $830,000, which is well below his $1,952,300 slot value.

“During Aaron’s routine physical as part of the signing process, a medical anomaly was discovered," Daniels said. "The Rangers will work closely with Aaron and the relevant doctors on the next steps from both a medical stand point and return-to-play program for him. 

"We are thrilled to reach an agreement today and excited about Aaron joining the organization. We look forward to watching his development as a member of the Texas Rangers family.”

The Rangers also agreed to terms with 14th-round pick C Tucker Mitchell and the 18th-round selection RHP Kyle Larsen.

With Sunday's signings, Texas has 18 of its 20 selections in the 2021 MLB Draft under contract.

The Rangers signed Mitchell and Larsen above the allotted $125,000 for selections made after the 10th round. Per source, Mitchell signed for $325,000 and Larsen, a University of Florida commit, signed for $575,000.

Mitchell batted .382 with nine home runs and 55 RBI this season at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. The catcher, who began his college career at Florida Atlantic University, has been playing for the West Virginia Black Bears of the MLB Draft League this summer, where he is teammates with Texas fifth-round pick LHP Mitch Bratt.

Larsen was drafted out of TNXL Academy in Ocoee, Fla. TNXL Academy is a baseball-centric school that plays outside the Florida High School Athletic Association and competes against junior colleges, Division II colleges, and high schools.

