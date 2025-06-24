Rangers Star Pitcher Set to Undergo Elbow Surgery, Will Miss Extended Period of Time
The Texas Rangers have had some unfortunate injury luck when it comes to their starting pitchers this season, and that will continue into late June, as one of their starters is expected to miss an extended period of time to undergo an elbow procedure.
According to multiple reports from team media, including Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, starter Cody Bradford will be having elbow surgery, and it will be performed on Wednesday by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington. Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News notes that he will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.
This is an unfortunate setback in the recovery process for Bradford after he missed the start of the season with a throwing elbow sprain, and now he will have to undergo surgery to repair the issue as it seems time was not able to repair the damage done.
While it is unclear at this time what the nature of the elbow surgery is, the timeline being one that holds him out for the remainder of the season is less than optimal.
Bradford was a key part of the pitching staff during the 2024 season, and finally had started to put things together in his pitch mix, but unfortunately, he will not get the chance to build off that success this year as he will not be able to make the field.
At the end of the day the timeline will likely be a long one, as any throwing elbow setback is a substantial issue, so the ultimate hope in this situation is just that he can get back to being fully healthy and prepare himself whenever he is able to do so.
