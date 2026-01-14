Where Rangers’ Starting Pitching Depth Ranks in MLB Entering Spring Training

The Texas Rangers go into the 2026 campaign looking to repeat the success their pitching staff had last season. Despite finishing 81-81, the Rangers had a consistent rotation with a few blemishes from here and there. However, for 2026, things are looking up for Texas.

Looking to compete with the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros as the top contenders for the AL West division title, something the Rangers haven't won since 2023, the pitching staff will be the deciding factor for success, especially with the improvements made to the lineup this offseason.

When looking at the rotational depth for every MLB team entering 2026, the Rangers stand out as one of the best in the American League.

Where the Rangers Rank

According to FanGraphs, Texas's starting rotation options run deep and are considered the 12th-best in the MLB heading into spring training. It ranks seventh-best in the AL and is considered the second-best rotation in the AL West division behind the 2025 division champs, the Seattle Mariners.

Led by two veterans in Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, the Rangers' rotational depth also consists of Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker, Jacob Latz, Tyler Alexander, Cody Bradford, and Dom Hamel, according to FanGraphs.

The Rangers front office has been very vocal in wanting to add to the pitching side of things for the 2026 campaign, as they feel like their positional player depth is right where it needs to be. With spring training looming around the corner, adding another veteran to this rotational depth would do massive for the franchise.

Out of the rotational depth pieces mentioned, only two had an ERA below 4.00 last season. With both deGrom and Eovaldi continuing to age, it's crucial for one of the younger options to emerge in 2026. This will help the front office build confidence in shaping the future of the organization.

When it comes to breakout options, Latz, Leiter, and Rocker are the three that stand out. Latz has experience in both a starting and a bullpen role. Leiter is looking to showcase why he's a former first-round pick, and Rocker needs to find his strengths before they consider moving him to the bullpen.

Alexander has starting experience as well, which could be relied on should there be a need for the rotation. But ultimately, this rotations success will come down to whether deGrom and Eovaldi can stay healthy and dominant on the bump.

